ESPN NFL Tiers: Ranking 18 Teams Headed For An Offseason Overhaul

2026 cap space: $13.5 million
Top free agent: Jalen Thompson
Projected 2026 draft picks: 7
ESPN Reason for Hope: "The law of averages says Arizona will have better luck on the injury front. The team was playing third- and fourth-stringers at several spots last season. Better health will allow Arizona to run the ball more efficiently. The defense is not devoid of talent."
Needs: QB, WR, Defense
SportsGrid Take: The Cardinals are entering a vital stage of their rebuild, looking to officially hit the restart button to build the vision of new head coach Mike LaFleur. With Kyler Murray expected to be a domino to fall this offseason, Arizona will be tasked to find a new QB and playmakers to help them. Oh, and their defense needs some work, too.