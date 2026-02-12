Ranking the Top 10 Tight Ends for the 2026 NFL Draft

2026 NFL Draft: Tight End Rankings

With the football season officially concluded, it is now draft season! The 2026 NFL Draft is in April, and teams are already deep in preparation as each franchise tries to build a championship contender. While this draft class is not loaded with high-caliber quarterback prospects, the tight end group is considered to be a rock-solid assortment of players with one headliner sitting alone at the top in Kenyon Sadiq of Oregon.

The NFL is moving back towards more heavy formations, and that trend is expected to continue as the Seattle Seahawks ran 12 personnel (two tight end sets) on the field on more than 42 percent of their offensive possessions on the way to the title. In fact, there were nine NFL teams during the 2026 regular season that had two tight ends on the field more than 41 percent of the time, and more than half of the league ran those sets more than 30 percent of the time.

That means getting versatile and reliable tight ends is becoming more important than ever, and this group of players should be in demand.