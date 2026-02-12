Ranking the Top 10 Tight Ends for the 2026 NFL Draft

4. Tanner Koziol
Tanner Koziol NFL Draft Profile
- College: Houston Cougars
- Class: Senior
- Hometown: Bloomingdale, IL
- Height: 6'7"
- Weight: 240
I am higher on Tanner Koziol than most, and if I were drafting, I'd probably take a shot on him ahead of players others will rank higher (see Trigg, Joly, or Endries). He's not a perfect prospect, but his past two seasons are as productive as any tight end in the country, and at 6'7", he's a real force in the red zone. Koziol was at Ball State and exploded in 2024, catching 94 passes for 839 yards before transferring to Wisconsin briefly and then playing the 2025 season at Houston. In the Big 12, Koziol had 74 catches for 727 yards with six touchdowns for a surprise Houston squad.
He's not particularly quick or explosive off the line, and that could create some struggles in gaining any separation against NFL defenders, plus we don't know what he'll look like against top-level athletes. That said, his frame creates mismatches, and he catches the ball well while running with toughness and determination after the catch to rack up yards. He's a better blocker than Trigg or Joly and bigger than most in this class. The tools are there to work with, and he could contribute quickly in red zone situations.