ESPN’s 2026 NFL Mock Draft: First & Second Round Pick Predictions

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 230
Jacob Rodriguez gives the Rams a downhill, playmaking presence at linebacker. In 2025, Rodriguez totaled 128 tackles, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions, six pass defenses, and one sack, while also scoring three touchdowns, showing his ability to impact the game in multiple ways. At 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, Rodriguez has the size, speed, and instincts to step in immediately and help stabilize Los Angeles’s linebacker corps.
“Rodriguez is a playmaker who can contribute all over the field,” Miller highlighted.