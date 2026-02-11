ESPN’s 2026 NFL Mock Draft: First & Second Round Pick Predictions

64) Seattle Seahawks: G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 315

Chase Bisontis gives the Seahawks another strong interior option to continue building their offensive line after adding Grey Zabel in Round 1 last year. Bisontis is an easy-moving guard prospect with the size, strength, and technique to step in immediately and compete for a starting spot. His versatility and consistency make him a valuable addition to Seattle’s front five.

“Bisontis is an easy-moving guard prospect with starter upside,” Miller noted.