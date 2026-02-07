SportsGrid Inc logo
NFL · 3 hours ago

Super Bowl LX Most Bet Player Props: Public Paradox on Kenneth Walker

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

Super Bowl LX is giving us a “from the scrap heap to the summit" storyline that even Hollywood would find a bit too on-the-nose. We’ve moved past the simple “who wins" and into the granular, where a fullback catching a screen pass or the color of a sugary sports drink can make or break a Sunday.

At BetMGM, the player prop market is currently centered on the backfield as bettors weigh a dual-threat role from a rising RB.

Super Bowl LX Pats vs Eagles  Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

Sam Darnold’s Resurrection and the Kenneth Walker Paradox

In a game where every yard feels like a mile, the player prop market for Super Bowl LX has reached a fever pitch. We’ve moved past the simple “who wins" and into the granular, where the betting public is currently obsessed with one man: Kenneth Walker III.

BetMGM is seeing a fascinating “split-decision" on the Seahawks’ star back. While the public is hammering the Under on his rushing yards, they are simultaneously convinced he’ll be a factor in the passing game. It’s the classic “he’ll be a decoy on the ground but a weapon in the air" theory that often defines big-game scripts.

Most Bet Player Props: The Top 5

Player Prop Odds
Kenneth Walker III Over 20.5 Receiving Yards -115
Kenneth Walker III Under 71.5 Rushing Yards -110
Hunter Henry Over 40.5 Receiving Yards -110
Sam Darnold Throw for 250+ Yards +120
Drake Maye Over 36.5 Rushing Yards -110

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

While Walker takes the volume, the Sam Darnold 250+ yards prop at +120 is the “value" darling. Given that Jaxon Smith-Njigba just took home AP Offensive Player of the Year honors after a 1,793-yard season, the public expects Darnold to air it out early and often.

A pair of Pats also appear on BetMGM’s top five. New England’s tight end Hunter Henry has to put up 41 yards or more to cash, while bettors are banking on Drake Maye‘s legs. If the Seahawks secondary has a weakness, it could be slowing passes down the middle. Seattle gave up the sixth-most receiving yards to tight ends, allowing 63.5 per game in the regular season.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets

