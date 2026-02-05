Super Bowl LX: 5 Ways A Seattle Seahawks Win Reshapes The NFL

1. The Ghosts of Super Bowl XLIX Are Finally Exorcised
For eleven years, the Seahawks have lived in the shadow of the "Malcolm Butler interception" on the 1-yard line. A victory over the Patriots, the very franchise that denied Seattle a dynasty in 2015, would serve as the ultimate narrative closure. It wouldn't just be a second Lombardi Trophy, but the spiritual correction of the most painful moment in Seattle sports history. A win allows the 12s to finally look back at the Pete Carroll era with pure nostalgia, rather than lingering "what-if" regret.