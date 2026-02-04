ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 10 Quarterbacks for the 2026 NFL Draft

3) Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 200

Trinidad Chambliss took the nation by storm this season, being one of the most talked-about stories in all of college football after assuming the starting spot for an injured Austin Simmons at the start of the season. The D2 transfer initially was viewed as a premier backup, but his success in the starting role quickly made the Rebels' offense look explosive and made it impossible to pull him from the starting lineup. Finishing the season with 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions through the air, while adding on 527 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, Chambliss has increased his draft stock significantly.

As of now, Chambliss availability in the 2026 NFL Draft remains up in the air as the QB continues to fight for an extra season of eligibility, but if he is forced to forego an additional year of college football, the rising star will be a name to monitor.