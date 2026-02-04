New England Patriots Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets For Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots have officially returned to the biggest stage in sports.

Following a stunning turnaround season under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots are gearing up to face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, a rematch of one of the greatest championship games in NFL history.

While the Pats’ offense has struggled chiefly this postseason, there is still plenty of value to be found on the board as they look to secure a record-breaking seventh Super Bowl title.

With that said, here are two of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer props for Drake Maye and company, beginning with the QB himself.

Where to Watch Super Bowl LX

SportsGrid Matchup Page: SEA vs NE

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Where to Watch: NBC

Date: February 8, 2026

February 8, 2026 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

Bet Type Seattle Seahawks (SEA) New England Patriots (NE) Spread -4.5 (-112) +4.5 (-108) Moneyline -235 +194 Total (O/U) Over 45.5 (-108) Under 45.5 (-112) Super Bowl LX Kalshi Odds Market Category Seattle Seahawks (SEA) New England Patriots (NE) Win Probability (Kalshi) 68% 33% Spread Probability (-4.5) Yes: 52¢ No: 48¢ Point Total (O/U 45.5) Over: 50¢ (Yes) Under: 51¢ (No)

1. QB Drake Maye (+280)

Maye has evolved into a dual-threat nightmare, and his willingness to use his legs has become the focal point of the Patriots’ postseason identity. After finishing the regular season with four rushing touchdowns, Maye proved his big game mobility in the AFC Championship. Amidst the Denver snow, Maye’s legs accounted for the afternoon’s only touchdown on a six-yard QB draw, and later secured the 10-7 win with a game-sealing scramble into victory formation.

Under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, New England has increasingly leaned on designs that utilize Maye’s 6’4”, 225-pound frame. In the last three playoff games, Maye has seen five carries inside the red zone, showing the Pats are comfortable putting the ball in their quarterback’s hands when it matters most.

While Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks defense ranks #1 in overall EPA, they have shown a recurring blind spot against mobile passers. Throughout the 2025 season, Seattle surrendered the fourth-highest yards per carry (5.33) to opposing quarterbacks. Their aggressive, high-pressure front often creates vacated lanes in the middle of the field — lanes Maye has become expert at exploiting. If Seattle chooses to “spy" Maye, it pulls a defender out of their elite secondary coverage; if they don’t, Maye is a threat to tuck and run the moment the pocket collapses.

In a matchup projected to be a low-scoring defensive struggle (45.5 O/U), a single broken play or a designed goal-line scramble could be the difference-maker. Maye isn’t just a passer with mobility; he is a power runner who seeks out contact at the pylon. At +280, there is significant value here.

2. Hunter Henry (+230)

If there is a skeleton key to unlocking the Seahawks’ elite defense, it’s attacking the seam with Hunter Henry. While Seattle’s secondary has been dominant against wide receivers, they have consistently funneled production toward the tight end position. Henry, who enjoyed a career-best regular season with 768 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, remains Drake Maye’s most trusted security blanket when the stakes are highest.

The most compelling case for this prop is Henry’s staggering usage inside the 20. He led the Patriots this season with 21 red zone targets, accounting for over 30% of the team’s total red zone pass attempts. Five of his seven touchdowns came in this condensed area, where his 6’5” frame and veteran box-out ability make him a nightmare for smaller defensive backs. In a game where space will be at a premium, Maye is coached to look for Henry first on high-low concepts near the goal line.

Statistically, the Seahawks’ defense has been a tale of two units. While they rank in the top five against the pass overall, they finished the year ranked 27th in yards allowed to tight ends (1080) and surrendered the fifth-most receptions (105) to the position. Mike Macdonald’s scheme often prioritizes taking away explosive perimeter plays, which naturally leaves the intermediate middle vulnerable.

Henry has already proven he can be the “X-factor" in this playoff run. In the Wild Card round against his former team, the Chargers, he hauled in a 28-yard strike for the game’s only touchdown. Despite battling a minor knee tweak in the Divisional round, he played through the AFC Championship snow in Denver to ensure the Patriots reached the big game. Now fully recovered, Henry is a real threat to hit paydirt at +230 odds.

Super Bowl LX: Patriots Anytime Touchdown Scorers

Drake Maye (+280)

Hunter Henry (+230)

Good luck, and enjoy the big game!