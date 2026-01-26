2026 NFL Draft: Ranking All 8 East-West Shrine Bowl Quarterbacks

East-West Shrine Game Preview: The Quarterbacks

The road to the 2026 NFL Draft officially runs through the 101st East-West Shrine Bowl, the first major draft event of the offseason. This year’s crop of signal-callers features a fascinating mix of high-ceiling starters and under-the-radar prospects looking to solidify their pro stock. Eight quarterbacks have been accepted invitations to Mobile.

EAST TEAM QUARTERBACKS

Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks

Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech Hokies

Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers

Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders

WEST TEAM QUARTERBACKS

Joe Fagnano, UConn Huskies

Mark Gronowski, Iowa Hawkeyes

Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Miller Moss, Louisville Cardinals

See where we rank all eight quarterbacks at the East-West Shrine Bowl with their official weigh-in results.

Where to Watch the East-West Shrine Bowl?