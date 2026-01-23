NFL AFC Championship Most Bet Players Props: Patriots vs Broncos

Here are the most bet NFL AFC Championship player prop bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) Over 47.5 Rushing Yards (-140)

Rhamondre Stevenson remains the engine of this Patriots’ ground game. While rookie TreVeyon Henderson has taken some of the explosive carries, Stevenson is the closer. In a thin-air environment where the Patriots will want to lean on the run to protect Drake Maye from Denver’s league-leading pass rush (68 sacks), 48 yards feels like a safe floor for the veteran.

RJ Harvey (DEN) Under 40.5 Rushing Yards (-135)

The public is fading the rookie’s ground production against a New England defense that ranked 5th in rush yards allowed this year. RJ Harvey has taken the league by storm under Sean Payton. With Denver likely to be playing from behind or using Harvey more in the screen game, the under is the sharp play.

DeMario Douglas (NE) Over 16.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

This line feels criminally low. DeMario Douglas has been the reliable “get out of jail free" card for Maye all season. With Denver’s corners likely busy chasing Stefon Diggs, Douglas should find plenty of space in the middle of the field to clear this number on just two catches.

RJ Harvey (DEN) Over 18.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

While bettors are bearish on his rushing, they are bullish on his hands. Harvey caught 47 passes for 356 yards this season. With Jarrett Stidham under center, expect plenty of check-downs to the rookie back as he tries to navigate the Patriots’ complex blitz packages.

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) Under 2.5 Receptions (-105)

With Henderson eating into the third-down snaps and Diggs demanding a high target share, Stevenson’s role in the passing game has dwindled. Unless the Broncos’ pass rush forces Maye into immediate dump-offs, Stevenson is more likely to be used for pass protection than as a primary receiver.

