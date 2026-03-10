Tom Brady and NFL Stars Set for Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Some of football’s biggest names will return to the field later this month when the Fanatics Flag Football Classic comes to Los Angeles, featuring NFL stars, elite flag football players and the first on-field appearance by Tom Brady since his retirement.

Event organizers announced Monday that the Fanatics Flag Football Classic will be held March 21 at BMO Stadium, the same venue that will host flag football during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The event will feature an expanded three-team format that pits current and former NFL players and global athletes against the reigning IFAF Flag Football World Champion U.S. Men’s National Team.

The Return of Tom Brady and NFL Leadership

The showcase will mark Brady’s first official return to competition since he retired from the NFL following the 2022 season. Brady will captain the Founders FFC alongside Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, with New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton serving as head coach.

A second team, Wildcats FFC, will be captained by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan leading the sideline. Former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh will serve as a defensive specialist for both teams.

Star-Studded Player Draft and Pool

Each NFL-led squad will be selected during a player draft on March 18 from a pool of 24 current and former NFL stars and athletes. Among the notable names already confirmed are Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr., Rob Gronkowski and Logan Paul.

Team USA Football will serve as the third team in the tournament and will be led by captains Aamir Brown and Darrell “Housh” Doucette, two of the top players in international flag football. The squad, coached by Jorge Cascudo, represents the reigning world champions and will provide a rare matchup between traditional football stars and the best flag football players in the world.

Tournament Format and Olympic Rules

The tournament will follow modified Olympic-style flag football rules with games played on a 50-by-25-yard field. Each matchup will feature two 15-minute halves with a running clock. The three teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top two advancing to the championship game.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will host the event alongside comedian Druski. Hall of Fame quarterbacks Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald will serve as commissioners for the competition.

Spotlighting Flag Football’s Global Growth

With more than 20 million players worldwide, flag football has become one of the fastest-growing sports globally and will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Hosting the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium is expected to further spotlight the sport ahead of its Olympic introduction.

The event will be produced by Fanatics Studios, the joint venture between Fanatics and OBB Media, along with Brady and FOX Sports. It will air live on FOX Sports, FOX One and Tubi from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT and stream internationally on the Fanatics YouTube channel. Tickets go on sale March 10, with event week activities beginning March 18 in Los Angeles.

This article first appeared on The Sporting Tribune.