Buyer Beware: 30 NFL Free Agents To Avoid At High Prices

14. Alec Pierce (WR)
Alec Pierce delivered a career year with 1,003 receiving yards and a league-leading 21.3 yards per reception, solidifying himself as a premier deep threat. As a result, his market projection has skyrocketed to the $20M–$24M annual range. While Pierce's vertical speed is elite, paying WR1 money to a highly volatile, low-volume specialist with a limited route tree creates extreme offensive rigidity and is structurally inefficient.
UPDATE: Pierce has re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts, agreeing to a four-year, $114 million contract.