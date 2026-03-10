Buyer Beware: 30 NFL Free Agents To Avoid At High Prices

The Allure of the Big Splash

NFL lore is filled with hefty free agent contracts that failed to pan out. From Albert Haynesworth to Kenny Golladay, history shows that winning the offseason rarely equates to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. With the salary cap skyrocketing again in 2026, teams are desperate to find a savior. But GMs must tread carefully, because the difference between a franchise cornerstone and a cap casualty is often just one signature away.

With that reality in mind, here are 30 players in this year's class who are prime candidates to underdeliver on their massive projected price tags.



Note: This is a continuation of our original article. Players who have signed contracts have been updated accordingly.