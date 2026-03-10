Chargers Day 1 Free Agency Grades 2026: Analyzing Every Major Signing and Departure

TE Charlie Kolar Bolsters the Bolts' Blocking
Position: Tight End | Grade: B+ | Contract: 3 Years, $24.3M
-
Front Office Synergy: General Manager Joe Hortiz dipped into his Baltimore Ravens roots to land Kolar, a player he personally scouted and helped draft during his tenure in Maryland.
-
Physical Identity: Standing as one of the NFL’s premier blockers, Kolar’s arrival aligns with Jim Harbaugh’s mission to build an aggressive, run-heavy offense alongside fullback Alec Ingold.
-
Offensive Impact: While Kolar recorded just 10 catches for 142 yards last season, his role in Mike McDaniel’s system will focus on opening lanes, allowing Oronde Gadsden to operate as the primary receiving threat.