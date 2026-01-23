SportsGrid Inc logo
NFL · 1 hour ago

NFL AFC Championship Most Bet 1st TD: Patriots vs Broncos

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Here are the most bet NFL AFC Championship first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

Have all the intel you need?

Rhamondre Stevenson (+600)

New England thrives on script. Their opening drives this season have been heavily run-focused to get Drake Maye settled. Rhamondre Stevenson is the safest bet to punch it in early.

TreVeyon Henderson (+1000)

The rookie sensation is the home-run hitter. While Stevenson grinds, TreVeyon Henderson explodes. A 40-yard dash to start the game wouldn’t surprise anyone who has watched him this year.

Stefon Diggs (+1000)

Stefon Diggs hasn’t been a volume TD scorer this year, but he’s the alpha. Betting on him here is betting on a scripted opening drive that targets the star.

Hunter Henry (+950)

In a high-stakes championship game, expect Maye to lean heavily on his security blankets, and Hunter Henry has been precisely that all season.

RJ Harvey (+700)

Denver needs to strike first to settle Jarrett Stidham’s nerves. A screen pass to RJ Harvey that he takes 40 yards is a very real possibility.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Jan 25 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NE

NE

-3.5

N/A

O 43.5

DEN

DEN

+3.5

N/A

U 43.5

Jan 25 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

+2.5

N/A

O 47.5

SEA

SEA

-2.5

N/A

U 47.5

