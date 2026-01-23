NFL AFC Championship Most Bet 1st TD: Patriots vs Broncos

Here are the most bet NFL AFC Championship first touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

Rhamondre Stevenson (+600)

New England thrives on script. Their opening drives this season have been heavily run-focused to get Drake Maye settled. Rhamondre Stevenson is the safest bet to punch it in early.

TreVeyon Henderson (+1000)

The rookie sensation is the home-run hitter. While Stevenson grinds, TreVeyon Henderson explodes. A 40-yard dash to start the game wouldn’t surprise anyone who has watched him this year.

Stefon Diggs (+1000)

Stefon Diggs hasn’t been a volume TD scorer this year, but he’s the alpha. Betting on him here is betting on a scripted opening drive that targets the star.

Hunter Henry (+950)

In a high-stakes championship game, expect Maye to lean heavily on his security blankets, and Hunter Henry has been precisely that all season.

RJ Harvey (+700)

Denver needs to strike first to settle Jarrett Stidham’s nerves. A screen pass to RJ Harvey that he takes 40 yards is a very real possibility.

