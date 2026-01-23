SportsGrid Inc logo
NFL · 11 minutes ago

NFL NFC Championship Most Bet Anytime TD: Rams vs Seahawks

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Here are the most bet NFL NFC Championship anytime touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Puka Nacua (+115)

Puka Nacua is a target monster. He finished the season with 1,715 yards and 11 total touchdowns. In their last meeting in Week 16, he torched the Seahawks for 225 yards and 2 TDs. If Stafford is throwing near the end zone, it’s going to #12.

SEA D/ST (+475)

The 12th Man is real. Matthew Stafford has been brilliant, but the Seahawks’ defense at home is a different beast. This bet banks on a strip-sack or a tipped-ball interception returned for a score.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-105)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has officially arrived as a superstar, leading the Seahawks with 10 touchdowns this season. He is a master of the slant-and-go, and the Rams’ secondary has struggled to track him in the red zone.

Kyren Williams (+120)

Kyren Williams is the engine. He had 13 total touchdowns this year and is the primary option on 1st-and-goal. His vision in the zone run scheme makes him a threat every time he touches the ball.

Colby Parkinson (+310)

The revenge factor. Colby Parkinson spent years in Seattle and has become a favorite red-zone target for Stafford, particularly on high-point fades.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Jan 25 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NE

NE

-3.5

N/A

O 43.5

DEN

DEN

+3.5

N/A

U 43.5

Jan 25 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

+2.5

N/A

O 47.5

SEA

SEA

-2.5

N/A

U 47.5

