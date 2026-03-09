Mel Kiper’s New Top 11 Quarterback Rankings | NFL Draft Combine Results

2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. QB Rankings
As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, all eyes are on the quarterback position. Fortunately, ESPN’s legendary analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has released his definitive big board for the signal-callers. From record-setting Heisman winners to polarizing dual-threat projects, this list defines the future of the league.
We know Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the undisputed No. 1 overall pick. Click through to see Kiper's full top 10 rankings.
Alabama's Ty Simpson holds his No. 2 position while Carson Beck has emerged as QB3, changing spots with Drew Allar, who is now fifth, just ahead of combine riser Taylen Green, who has moved ahead of Cole Payton and Cade Klubnik.