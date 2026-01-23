NFL AFC Championship Most Bet Anytime TD: Patriots vs Broncos

Here are the most bet NFL AFC Championship anytime touchdown bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

NE D/ST (+450)

This is the ultimate “chaos" bet. With Broncos’ QB Bo Nix out, bettors are salivating at the prospect of Jarrett Stidham facing a Mike Vrabel-schooled defense. The Patriots led the league in “points off turnovers" this year, and Mile High’s altitude can lead to the kind of fatigue that causes sloppy ball security late in the game.

Hunter Henry (+190)

Hunter Henry is the red zone king of this offense. He hauled in seven touchdowns this season and has a massive target share when the Patriots get inside the 20. With Stefon Diggs likely drawing double coverage from Patrick Surtain II, Drake Maye will look to his veteran tight end on those quick seam routes.

Rhamondre Stevenson (+110)

Rhamondre Stevenson is the undisputed bell cow when it’s time to punch it in. He has been the most consistent scorer for New England over the last two months, specifically on goal-line plunges.

RJ Harvey (+125)

The rookie phenom, RJ Harvey, has been a revelation, racking up 12 total touchdowns (7 rushing, 5 receiving) this season. He is Denver’s most explosive weapon and the player Sean Payton trusts most in creative sets near the end zone.

Jarrett Stidham (+425)

This is the classic mobility play. Jarrett Stidham isn’t a dual-threat QB by trade, but in a championship game, he’s more likely to take off on a broken play rather than force a pass into the Patriots’ secondary.

