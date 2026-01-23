NFL NFC Championship Most Bet Players Props: Rams vs Seahawks

Here are the most bet NFL NFC Championship player prop bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Rashid Shaheed (SEA) Over 1.5 Rushing Yards (-145)

Since joining Seattle, Rashid Shaheed has been the ultimate gadget man. One end-around or a botched snap on a punt that he tries to advance is all it takes to clear this tiny number. He had a 31-yard rush against LA in Week 16.

Kenneth Walker III (SEA) Over 21.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Kenneth Walker has evolved into a true dual-threat. The Rams’ defense tends to play deep to prevent the Jaxon Smith-Njigba deep ball, leaving the flats wide open for Walker to rack up YAC (Yards After Catch).

Rashid Shaheed (SEA) Under 1.5 Receptions (+100)

This is a boom-or-bust play. Shaheed is often used for clear-out routes or special teams. In several games this season, he’s had zero or one catch despite high snap counts.

Kenneth Walker III (SEA) Under 19.5 Rushing Attempts (-105)

The Seahawks’ offense has become increasingly pass-heavy under this regime. Unless Seattle is nursing a two-score lead in the 4th quarter, Walker is more likely to finish with 15–17 carries than 20+.

Puka Nacua (LAR) Over 4.5 Rushing Yards (-130)

The Rams love using Puka Nacua on jet sweeps to keep the defense honest. He usually gets 1–2 carries a game, and with his strength, 5 yards is a very reachable bar.

