ESPN’s Mel Kiper Ranks the Top 10 Running Backs for the 2026 NFL Draft

As the NFL offseason quickly approaches, all eyes are slowly turning towards the 2026 NFL Draft. Fortunately for us, long-time NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has put together his position rankings, providing insight for the top prospects at each position. That said, here’s a look at Kiper’s Top 10 running back options in the draft and players who just missed the cut.

1) Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Height: 6-foot | Weight: 214

Jeremiyah Love has long been a running back prospect that nearly every team in the NFL has been waiting to declare, dating back to the 2024 season, where he broke out for 1,125 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns. The shifty runner’s 2024 campaign alone put him on scouts’ radars, and his career-year this past season, totaling 1,372 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns (18 rushing, 3 receiving), only added to the anticipation for teams seeking backfield help.

Love will almost certainly be the first running back taken off the board in April.

2) Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 209

One of the biggest reasons that Notre Dame’s offense was so explosive the last two seasons is courtesy of the two-headed monster in the backfield between Jeremiyah Love and his running mate Jadarian Price. The Texas native has totaled 1,420 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons, with 674 of those yards and 11 touchdowns coming this season.

Averaging 6.0 yards per carry, Price has every tool needed to be a premier starting running back at the next level, and because of that, he will join his former teammate atop Kiper’s running back rankings.

3) Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 200

Emmett Johnson has spent the last three seasons at Nebraska, where it was clear that a breakout was waiting to happen. Entering 2025, Johnson was finally given the keys to the Cornhuskers’ backfield, and it’s safe to say he took off. Breaking out for 1,451 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry, the Minnesota native, without a doubt, put his name on the map.

Johnson could be one of the biggest risers of the entire NFL Draft process, especially if he performs well at the NFL Combine.

4) Jonah Coleman, Washington

Height: 5-foot-9 | Weight: 228 lbs

Jonah Coleman began his career at Arizona, where he flashed his potential in the two years he spent as part of the Wildcats’ backfield rotation. Following head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington in 2024, the undersized running back seemed poised for a breakout with the backfield mostly to himself.

In two seasons with the Huskies, the scat back totaled 1,811 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns. For teams looking for a Darren Sproles-esque weapon, Coleman could be their guy.

5) Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 217

Kaytron Allen has been one of the best running backs in the nation since arriving at Penn State in 2022. Many hoped the running back would declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, but his hope to help the Nittany Lions make a national championship run convinced him to return to the Big Ten for his senior season.

Despite that nightmare year for Penn State, Allen put together his career-best season, totaling 1,303 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. Expect Allen to be a prime option to be one of the top running backs selected this offseason.

6) Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Height: 6-foot | Weight: 224

Another team with a dynamic running back room over the last four seasons has been Penn State, courtesy of the pairing of Kaytron Allen and fellow running back Nicholas Singleton in the Nittany Lions’ backfield. Singleton entered 2025 with high expectations after a career-best season in 2024, emerging for his second 1,000-yard rushing season with 1,099 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, the Pennsylvania product’s production took a bit of a hit in terms of yardage this past year, combining for only 549 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Still, the six-foot running back will be a solid option late in Day 2 for teams.

7) Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 195

Demond Claiborne quietly continued to build his draft resume in 2025, carving out a productive season as the engine of Wake Forest’s offense. The sturdy, downhill runner totaled 907 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 179 carries, consistently shouldering a heavy workload while showing the vision and patience teams look for between the tackles.

Claiborne may not bring the same flash as the backs ranked above him, but his reliability, contact balance, and ability to grind out tough yards should make him an appealing option for NFL teams seeking a dependable early-down contributor in the 2026 class.

8) Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight 223

Mike Washington Jr. emerged as one of the SEC’s most efficient runners in 2025, turning 167 carries into 1,070 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging an impressive 6.4 yards per attempt. Washington’s combination of burst and decisiveness consistently punished defenses, making him a big-play threat whenever he found daylight.

While he didn’t always command a true workhorse role, Washington’s efficiency stands out on tape and in the box score. His ability to maximize carries and create chunk gains should keep him firmly in the conversation as an upside option for teams looking to add explosiveness to their backfield in the 2026 NFL Draft.

9) Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 210

Le’Veon Moss entered the 2025 season with plenty to prove after an injury cut his 2024 campaign short, and while his production dipped, the flashes that once had scouts intrigued were still evident. After rushing for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 before going down, Moss followed up with 404 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2025 as he worked his way back into form.

At his best, Moss runs with authority and finishes through contact, traits that continue to show up on tape despite the uneven numbers. NFL teams will have to balance durability questions with upside, but Moss remains a name to monitor as a potential value pick for clubs betting on a healthier version at the next level.

10) Seth McGowan, Kentucky

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 215

Seth McGowan carved out a productive role in Kentucky’s offense in 2025, turning 165 carries into 725 rushing yards while finding the end zone 12 times. While the yardage totals don’t jump off the page, McGowan’s nose for the goal line and physical running style made him a steady presence in short-yardage and red-zone situations.

McGowan projects as a back whose value may be clearer to NFL teams than it is in the box score. His toughness, downhill approach, and scoring production should appeal to teams looking for a situational runner who can handle dirty work and contribute early in a rotational backfield.

Just Missed: Kaelon Black, Indiana

Height: 5-foot-10 | Weight: 210

Kaelon Black put together one of the more under-the-radar breakout seasons in the country in 2025, rushing for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns on 186 carries while averaging a healthy 5.6 yards per attempt. The Indiana back showed steady improvement as the season progressed, pairing decisiveness with enough burst to consistently move the chains.

While Black narrowly misses Kiper’s rankings, his 2025 tape and production suggest a player trending firmly in the right direction. With another year of consistency, he has a chance to elevate himself into the draftable conversation as a well-rounded back who can handle volume and deliver reliable production.

Just Missed: Noah Whittington, Oregon

Height: 5-foot-8 | Weight: 203