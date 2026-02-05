Super Bowl LX Best Bets: New England Patriots Top Prop Bets

The dynasty vibes have been restored in Foxborough.

As the New England Patriots prepare to clash with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the sports bettor in me is looking past the Gatorade color and focusing strictly on the action on the field.

With that in mind, here are the best player props to cash for Mike Vrabel‘s squad come Sunday.

Where to Watch Super Bowl LX

SportsGrid Matchup Page: SEA vs NE

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Where to Watch: NBC

Date: February 8, 2026

February 8, 2026 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

Bet Type Seattle Seahawks (SEA) New England Patriots (NE) Spread -4.5 (-112) +4.5 (-108) Moneyline -235 +194 Total (O/U) Over 45.5 (-108) Under 45.5 (-112) Super Bowl LX Kalshi Odds Market Category Seattle Seahawks (SEA) New England Patriots (NE) Win Probability (Kalshi) 68% 33% Spread Probability (-4.5) Yes: 52¢ No: 48¢ Point Total (O/U 45.5) Over: 50¢ (Yes) Under: 51¢ (No)

WR Mack Hollins OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Super Bowl history is filled with unlikely heroes. Could Mack Hollins add his name to that list? After a four-week stint on IR with an abdominal injury, Hollins returned for the AFC Championship and immediately made his presence felt, playing 61% of the snaps and hauling in two passes for 51 yards in the gritty win over Denver.

That performance wasn’t an outlier; it was a continuation of a strong trend. Before his injury, Hollins had cleared this 24.5-yard line in five of his last six active games (55.5 YPG during that stretch). The veteran averaged a healthy 12.0 yards per catch during the regular season, meaning he likely only needs two receptions to cash this ticket.

With Seattle likely preoccupied with Stefon Diggs and Hunter Henry, Hollins and his 6’4", 221-pound frame project to see plenty of single coverage. Given Hollins’ ability to stretch the field, I’ll take the Over on a number he has been routinely crushing.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Rhamondre Stevenson continues to dominate the Patriots’ backfield, out-snapping rookie TreVeyon Henderson 140-55 throughout the postseason. That disparity peaked dramatically in the AFC Championship, where Stevenson commanded 60 offensive snaps to Henderson’s four.

While Stevenson remains efficient on the ground, the value here lies in his receiving prowess. Across 14 regular-season games, the former Oklahoma standout tallied 32 catches for 345 yards, an impressive 10.8 yards per reception. That efficiency collides perfectly with this matchup as Seattle’s defense allowed a league-high 97 receptions to running backs during the regular season.

The 27-year-old has cleared this 24.5-yard line in four of his last six games, highlighted by a 75-yard outburst in the Divisional Round. With Seattle content to concede underneath completions, and considering Stevenson’s elite tackle-breaking ability, I’m backing the Over here.

Super Bowl LX Best Prop Bets: New England Patriots

Mack Hollins OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

