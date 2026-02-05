Super Bowl LX: 10 Bold Predictions for Seahawks vs Patriots

Hunter Henry Will Lead All Receivers

It's been an underwhelming postseason for Hunter Henry. The Patriots' tight end has just 81 receiving yards in three playoff games, with only 17 of those coming over the last two games. Considering his dismal performances, bettors may shy away from Henry in the prop market. Nevertheless, we're calling for a monumental performance from Henry on Sunday.

Hunter Henry was Drake Maye's second-most favorite receiver all season. His 17.7% target share ranked second on the team, as did his 60 receptions and 768 receiving yards. Additionally, Henry is an ideal progression candidate, as he's fallen below his normal production range in two straight.

The Seahawks aren't always the best at containing opposing tight ends. Last week, Colby Parkinson eclipsed 60 receiving yards. The week prior, Jake Tonges led all Niners' receivers with 59 receiving yards.

Hunter Henry will be Drake Maye's go-to target against the Seahawks, and we expect him to respond appropriately. There's immense value in backing the over on Henry's props, but we expect him to end the day as the most productive pass-catcher on either team.

