Super Bowl LX Best Bets: Seattle Seahawks Top Prop Bets

The Super Bowl is finally here. Incidentally, there are plenty of betting opportunities for the big game. We’ve got you covered! Let’s take a look at which prop bets related to the Seattle Seahawks have the best value at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Where to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots

SportsGrid Matchup Page: SEA vs NE

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Where to Watch: NBC

Date: February 8, 2026

February 8, 2026 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

Bet Type Seattle Seahawks (SEA) New England Patriots (NE) Spread -4.5 (-112) +4.5 (-108) Moneyline -235 +194 Total (O/U) Over 45.5 (-108) Under 45.5 (-112) Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Kalshi Odds Market Category Seattle Seahawks (SEA) New England Patriots (NE) Win Probability (Kalshi) 68% 33% Spread Probability (Yes/No) Yes: 52¢ No: 49¢ Point Total (O/U 45.5) Over: 50¢ (Yes) Under: 51¢ (No) Any Defensive or Special Teams TD in the Game (+210)

Transparently, this market also applies to the New England Patriots, but I am mostly looking at the Seahawks here. Given the respective defenses and special teams units on hand, FanDuel Sportsbook’s +210 odds are quite enticing.

We have already seen Seattle score one special teams touchdown in these playoffs. In the Divisional round, Seahawks return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the opening kickoff back for a 95-yard touchdown. Shaheed is also a major threat on punts; he has four touchdowns on punt returns throughout his career, including one this season.

On defense, Seattle logged three touchdowns in 2025-26. Defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence was responsible for two of those, as he recovered two fumbles for scores against the Arizona Cardinals. Additionally, linebacker Ernest Jones IV logged an interception for a touchdown this season.

Across the way, New England returned two punts (Marcus Jones) and one kickoff (Antonio Gibson) for touchdowns. From there, the Pats’ defense produced two scores: one recovered fumble and one pick-six.

Both of these teams play an explosive brand of football, so for a pricing of +210, I like there to be at least one non-offensive touchdown in Super Bowl LX.

First Touchdown Scorer: Kenneth Walker III (+360)

With Seattle running back Zach Charbonnet (ACL) not active in the upcoming big game, I think the Seahawks will continue to lean on Kenneth Walker III.

Walker has been the ultimate equalizer this postseason. In Seattle’s two previous playoff games, the Michigan State alum has found the end zone on four occasions. Subsequently, he was also the first TD scorer in the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams; Walker used a two-yard touchdown run to cap off a seven-play drive.

Standing at 5-foot-9 and 211 pounds, Walker has the sort of build and athleticism that allows him to thrive between the tackles and on the perimeter. He has also displayed big-play abilities in 2025-26. Walker has scored from as far as 55 yards out this season. And with Charbonnet out until next year, Walker will certainly have his name called early and often.

Reflecting +360 odds, Walker is the market favorite to score the first touchdown of Super Bowl LX. If Seattle has its way, that seems like a logical wager with an enticing plus-money payout.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

Super Bowl LX Best Prop Bets: Seattle Seahawks

Any Defensive or Special Teams TD in the Game (+210)

First Touchdown Scorer: Kenneth Walker III (+360)

The big game brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.