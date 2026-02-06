NFL Super Bowl LX Predictions: Patriots vs Seahawks Best Bets

It all comes down to this. Two weeks of preparation are behind us, meaning the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots take to Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, ready to battle for the Lombardi Trophy. The line has been holding steady since the start of the week, as sportsbooks manage liability ahead of Super Bowl LX. Still, the biggest money wagers will likely come in on Sunday, implying that the line is not done moving.

Undoubtedly, the Seahawks are the sharp side to be on. Can we dismiss the Patriots’ chances of stunning Seattle yet again on the NFL’s biggest stage?

Best Bet: Patriots +4.5 -108, Under 45.5 -112

Seattle’s offensive metrics stand out, but we have serious concerns about the Seahawks’ ability to replicate the 36.0 points per game they are averaging in the playoffs. Combined with New England’s defensive prowess, we see value on two plays in Super Bowl LX.

Points have been flowing effortlessly for the NFC Champs, and truthfully, that’s part of the problem. Seattle’s offensive production doesn’t match its scoring proclivity. Despite averaging just 331.5 yards per game over their previous four contests, the Seahawks are up to 28.0 points per game. That gap has grown in the playoffs, with Seattle climbing modestly to 343.5 yards per game but expanding their scoring production to 36.0 points per game. Special teams and defense have been contributing factors. As that production dips, so does Seattle’s scoring potential.

In that regard, we expect the Patriots to give the Seahawks more than they can handle on Sunday. New England’s defense has been sensational of late. In three playoff games, opponents have been held to a combined 629 yards, or just over 200 yards per game. As expected, this correlates with diminished scoring, as all three opponents have been held to 19 points or fewer.

We’re also anticipating offensive progression from the Pats. They are coming off just 206 yards in the AFC Championship Game, including just 65 passing yards. Both metrics are below the normal range, suggesting we should see meaningful growth from New England when it matters most. Still, we’re tempering expectations against the Seahawks’ punishing defense.

The last time these teams met in the Super Bowl, we watched one of the most dramatic finishes in NFL history. Moreover, we’re buckling up for a similar finish at Levi’s Stadium. With this spread sitting on the other side of a key number, we’re using this spot to back the underdog Patriots. Additionally, both teams can flex their defensive muscles, pointing us toward the under.

Best Bet: Drake Maye to Record 275+ Passing+Rushing Yards +114

People are starting to doubt Drake Maye. The Patriots’ quarterback was in the MVP race, getting edged out in historic fashion by Matthew Stafford. While Maye hasn’t played up to those lofty standards in the postseason, we’re predicting an epic performance against the Seahawks.

Maye put the Patriots on his back this season. The second-year pro racked up 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdown passes, and 450 rushing yards on 103 carries this season. Granted, those numbers have fallen off a cliff over the past couple of playoff games, but that sets Maye up as an ideal bounce-back candidate on Sunday. With the help of Hunter Henry, the passing yards should come more naturally against the Seahawks. But the most telling sign of success is Maye’s ability to improvise when the pocket breaks down.

So far this postseason, Maye has reached 10 rushing attempts and 65 yards in two of the three contests. That rushing ability has been evident throughout the campaign, putting the Seahawks at a disadvantage. Seattle gave up 16 rushing yards to old man Stafford in the NFC Championship Game, with Brock Purdy leading all 49ers’ rushers the week prior. Altogether, Seattle has given up 74 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks over their last three games. Surely, Maye will add to those woes in the Super Bowl.

Maye enters the contest with a passing yards prop of 221.5. There’s value in backing him to eclipse that number, but we’re looking at a more exotic offering to benefit from his rushing ability. If he gets close to his passing yards number versus the Seahawks, Maye has demonstrated the ability to reach 60 rushing yards with relative ease. Combined, that leaves a bettor-friendly advantage in backing him to reach 275 passing+rushing yards.

NFL Super Bowl Predictions: Patriots vs Seahawks Best Bets

Patriots +4.5 -108

Under 45.5 -112

Drake Maye to Record 275+ Passing+Rushing Yards +114

We’ve sprinkled our favorite longshots, exotics, and props throughout the week, but now it’s time to take a stance on the outcome of Super Bowl LX between the Patriots and Seahawks. We are taking a contrarian approach, backing the Pats to cover on the other side of a key number and adding the under as another of our preferred plays. We’re rounding out our selections with a play on Drake Maye to get back into MVP form and reach 275+ passing+rushing yards.

