NFL · 9 minutes ago

JSN Leads Anytime TD Betting: Public Backs OPOY in Super Bowl LX

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

If there is one name on everyone’s slip for Super Bowl LX, it’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The standout receiver is the Seattle Seahawks’ engine that drives the Emerald City air attack. The betting public is treating his end-zone arrival against the New England Patriots as an expectation rather than a hope.

Super Bowl LX Pats vs Seahawks  Matchup Board: Odds & Predictions, Free Picks, Prop Bets Today & Injury Updates

The JSN Coronation: Why the Public is Chasing Smith-Njigba

Coming off a dominant campaign in which he won the AP Offensive Player of the Year and led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards, JSN is the undisputed king of the TD slip count at BetMGM. The breakout star has become a bettor’s magnet, and a trip to the end zone is priced more like a coin flip than picking the color of Gatorade shower.

JSN is BetMGM’s #1 most bet player to score at -115, a price usually reserved for goal-line vultures, not primary wideouts. But after a postseason where he’s recorded a touchdown in both games so far, the public isn’t scared of the juice.

Most Bet Anytime TD Scorers

  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-115): The undisputed king of the slip count.

  • Cooper Kupp (+250): The veteran fallback for those betting on a Seattle landslide. If Cooper Kupp scores and puts himself in the Super Bowl MVP race, he can join rarified air. Should the former Ram win the honor, he’d join Tom Brady as the only other player to win the hardware twice with different teams. 

  • Drake Maye (+270): Bettors love the NFL sophomore’s legs in the red zone.

  • Kenneth Walker (-190): Despite the rushing “Under" hype, they still expect him to punch one in.

  • SEA D/ST (+380): A massive liability for the books; the public is banking on a Drake Maye turnover TD or perhaps another big return from Rashid Shaheed.

The inclusion of the Seattle Defense/Special Teams in the top five is the real “tell" here. The public is betting on a defensive slugfest where a rookie QB’s mistake turns into six points for the favorites.

Blitz the Books with SportsGrid’s 4- & 5-Star NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Bets.

All BetMGM data is based on tickets and straight bets.

Feb 8 6:30 PM
Feb 8 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-4.5

-213

O 45.5

NE

NE

+4.5

+203

U 45.5

