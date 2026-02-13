2026 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah Predicts 32 1st Round Picks

32) Seattle Seahawks: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Height: 6-foot | Weight: 190

Brandon Cisse offers intriguing upside as a developing cornerback with clear playmaking ability. In 2025, he recorded 27 tackles, five pass defenses, one interception, and one forced fumble, showing he can make an impact when targeted.

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Cisse combines size and instincts, giving him the tools to compete in coverage and develop into a reliable contributor as he continues to grow.

"Cisse will put on a show once we get to the testing portion of the offseason." - Jeremiah