2026 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah Predicts 32 1st Round Picks

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 275
Rueben Bain Jr. was one of the most disruptive defenders in college football in 2025, racking up 64 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 68 pressures, eight run stops, one forced fumble, and one interception over 16 games. He lived in the backfield, consistently affecting quarterbacks and blowing up plays before they could develop.
Bain pairs power with polished technique, winning with a violent rip move and the ability to corner with speed and balance. His blend of strength, bend, and instincts makes him a constant problem off the edge.
"Bain is my favorite fit for the Chiefs. Andy Reid has always had an appreciation for players with a junkyard-dog mentality like Bain possesses." - Jeremiah