2026 NFL Mock Draft: Charles Davis’s Predictions for Every First-Round Pick

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 243
Sonny Styles delivered a breakout 2025 campaign, compiling 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine run stops, three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble, and one sack over 14 games. As a former safety, Styles brings rare speed and burst to the linebacker position. His instincts and range allow him to diagnose quickly, track quarterbacks, and close on plays with urgency.
"Playmakers are needed on all three levels of the defense. I know the Bengals spent second- and fourth-round picks on linebackers in last year’s draft, but Styles is a top-five talent they cannot pass up." - Davis