2026 NFL Mock Draft: Charles Davis’s Predictions for Every First-Round Pick

32) Seattle Seahawks: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205

Dillon Thieneman finished 2025 with 92 tackles, five pass defenses, two interceptions, and one sack, serving as the heartbeat of the secondary. Thieneman blends instincts and quickness to impact both phases of the game, showing the versatility to play deep, step into the box, or match up in coverage when needed.

"The Super Bowl Champs add to their vaunted 'Dark Side' defense with a rangy safety to complement 2025 rookie sensation Nick Emmanwori." - Davis

