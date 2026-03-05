Mel Kiper Ranks Top 13 Quarterbacks | 2026 NFL Draft Combine Results

2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Jr. QB Rankings

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, all eyes are on the quarterback position. Fortunately, ESPN’s legendary analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has released his definitive big board for the signal-callers. From record-setting Heisman winners to polarizing dual-threat projects, this list defines the future of the league.

We know Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the undisputed No. 1 overall pick. Click through to see Kiper's full top 13 rankings.

We've added the NFL Scouting Combine measurements and athletic results for the 12 quarterbacks in Kiper's top 13, who were invited to Indianapolis. Some players only participated in position drills but not any of the athletic testing, while others forgoed doing any of the field drills.

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (QB08) stole the show during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.