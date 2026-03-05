ESPN Reveals Bold Predictions for 2026 NFL Free Agency

1) Mike Evans Remains in Tampa Bay

Mike Evans Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

Position: WR

Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Age: 32

Experience: 11 Years

Previous AAV: $20,500,000

Market Value (Spotrac): $13,311,924

ESPN's Prediction: "Despite flirting with other suitors dangling promises of going to the big dance, wide receiver Mike Evans will stay in Tampa Bay. He has already won a Super Bowl in this town and were it not for the Buccaneers' injuries last season, the team might have dominated the division. Before anyone writes him off due to his age of 32 years, it's worth noting that Evans' nine missed games due to a collarbone injury in 2025 were an outlier, and in the eight games he did play, he was targeted on one-third of his red zone routes (fourth best among WRs with 50-plus targets). - Stephania Bell

SportsGrid's Take: Mike Evans' impact with the Buccaneers will go long after his tenure in Tampa Bay comes to an end. The Texas A&M product has been the face of the franchise for years, even when Tom Brady joined the NFC South squad. Still, with Evans' taste of success during the Brady years, the veteran wideout has made it clear he wants to return to the playoffs with a legit chance to make a run. The Bucs don't exactly look close, but if they can convince Evans they're willing to make bold swings to get over the hump, the playmaker's loyalty will likely push him to remain in Tampa Bay.