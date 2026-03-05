ESPN Ranks 11 1st-Round Grade Prospects | NFL Draft Combine Results

David Bailey's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 251 lbs.
- Hand: 10 1/4"
- Arm: 33 3/4"
David Bailey made an immediate impact after transferring to Texas Tech, finishing 2025 with 52 total tackles, 14.5 sacks, three passes defended, and three forced fumbles. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bailey combines speed and power off the edge, making him a consistent disruptive force in the backfield. His relentless motor and production have quickly elevated him into top-10 draft discussions.
“When Bailey transferred from Stanford, he was expected to become a force for the Red Raiders' defensive line. He did that with 69 pressures, 14.5 sacks, and an edge pressure rate of 21.3% that was the best in the FBS. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Bailey's speed around the corner is evident on tape.” - Matt Miller
David Bailey's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.50
- 10-Yard Split: 1.62
- Vertical Jump: 35"
- Broad Jump: 10'9"
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a