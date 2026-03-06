Mel Kiper Ranks Top 10 Defensive Ends | 2026 NFL Draft Combine Results

4) Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Ahkeem Mesidor's Combine Measurements

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 259 lbs.

Hand: 10"

Arm: 32 1/8"

Akheem Mesidor delivered one of the more productive seasons in the class, finishing with 63 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He plays with power and urgency off the edge, consistently collapsing the pocket and finishing plays. However, some evaluators remain hesitant because he is an older prospect than others in the group.

Ahkeem Mesidor's Combine Results