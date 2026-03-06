Chargers Sign C Tyler Biadasz as They Begin Rebuilding Offensive Line

The Los Angeles Chargers have begun making moves before the official tampering period begins Monday at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT by signing free-agent center Tyler Biadasz, according to NFL Network.

The deal is reportedly a three-year contract worth $30 million, which is a strong value for a center who represents a significant upgrade from what the Chargers have had in recent years.

Biadasz was able to sign with the Chargers ahead of free agency because he was released by the Washington Commanders in a move to save cap space. The decision raised some eyebrows around the league because Biadasz has been a reliable center throughout his six NFL seasons, performing well for both the Dallas Cowboys and Washington.

The Chargers needed help at center even before Bradley Bozeman announced his retirement over a week ago. Biadasz now steps in as the clear starter and stabilizes a position that has been a major question mark.

He missed one game last season due to ankle and foot injuries, but he should fit well in new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s scheme. McDaniel’s offense values athletic offensive linemen who can move, pull, and operate effectively in space.

Landing their starting center before the start of free agency is a big win for the Chargers, especially considering how much of a liability the position has been since Corey Linsley retired.

There were rumors the Chargers could pursue Baltimore Ravens free agent Tyler Linderbaum or Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern, both of whom are expected to command significantly higher salaries than what the Chargers paid for Biadasz. Their price tags could rise even further if a bidding war develops in free agency.

It is no secret the Chargers must solidify their offensive line before the draft. Protecting quarterback Justin Herbert is a top priority, and this move is a step in the right direction.

The Chargers now have their starting center, along with starting left tackle Rashawn Slater and right tackle Joe Alt. The focus now shifts to the two guard positions.

Left guard Zion Johnson is set to become a free agent, and his market value could reach the $17–$20 million per year range. Meanwhile, the Chargers released right guard Mekhi Becton two days ago, freeing up more than $9 million in cap space.

General manager Joe Hortiz said during the draft that the team has a number in mind for Johnson, but if his market exceeds their valuation, the Chargers may explore other options to fill the position.

Jim Harbaugh, Hortiz, and McDaniel know they must continue strengthening the offensive line before the draft. Not only do they need a strong starting five, but they must also add depth, especially considering how injuries have plagued the unit in recent years.

Signing Biadasz is a step in the right direction for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. The center position is critical, and now the Chargers have their answer.

Nuts N’ Bolts

The Athletic reports the Chargers are “keeping tabs on the situation” regarding Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown’s potential trade availability.

It is somewhat surprising, but the Chargers were also involved in discussions for Davante Adams last year before he ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Adding Brown would dramatically elevate the Chargers offense and give Herbert another elite weapon.

It is definitely a situation worth monitoring.