Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Commanders: Fantasy Football Insights

The Setup: Jayden Daniels Returns, Chargers Look to Rebound

The Chargers host the Commanders in what could quietly be one of the more fantasy-friendly matchups of Week 5. Washington quarterback Daniels is expected to return from injury, while Terry McLaurin has already been ruled out. On the other side, the Chargers will be without rookie left tackle Joe Alt, a key blow to an offensive line that’s been protecting Justin Herbert at an elite level through the first month of the season.

Despite those injuries, the total sits at 48.5, and oddsmakers have kept the Chargers as 6.5-point home favorites — a clear signal that scoring is still expected. After last week’s surprising loss to the New York Giants, Los Angeles is in bounce-back mode, while the Commanders are searching for any level of consistency on either side of the ball.

Washington’s Offense: Daniels’ Return Brings Mobility and Chaos

Daniels’ return changes the entire complexion of this matchup. The rookie quarterback’s ability to extend plays gives Washington some upside, but with McLaurin out, his weaponry is limited. That leaves Deebo Samuel as the must-start fantasy piece in this offense. Samuel’s versatility as a rusher and receiver makes him the focal point of the Commanders’ game plan — and the only player worth trusting in both fantasy and prop markets.

The running back room, however, is a nightmare for fantasy managers. Washington has deployed a three-headed rotation featuring Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jeremy McNichols, and Luke McCaffrey, and none have seized a reliable workload. Unless one finds the end zone, it’s best to avoid this backfield entirely.

Tight end Zach Ertz remains a viable start — a steady veteran presence who’s commanded a strong target share regardless of who’s under center. The rest of Washington’s pass catchers are best left on the bench or the waiver wire until further notice.

Chargers’ Offense: Herbert Still in Control

Even with rookie left tackle Alt sidelined, Herbert continues to perform at a near-MVP level. The Chargers’ offense ranks top five in passing yards per game, and Herbert’s efficiency has kept all of his primary receivers fantasy-relevant.

Ladd McConkey hasn’t exploded yet statistically, but his route volume and chemistry with Herbert suggest a breakout week is coming — and this matchup against a shaky Washington secondary could be the perfect spot. Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen remain solid flex plays in deeper leagues, while Omarion Hampton has firmly taken over as the lead back. Hampton’s usage between the 20s and in the red zone makes him a strong RB2 this week against a Commanders defense allowing 4.7 yards per carry.

From a DFS perspective, stacking Herbert with either McConkey or Johnston is a viable mid-tier option in a game where Los Angeles could push 30 points.

Betting Breakdown: Chargers to Control, Total in Play

This matchup screams “get-right game” for the Chargers. After dropping one to the Giants, Herbert and company return home facing a Commanders defense that ranks bottom-five in both passing yards allowed and pressure rate.

The Chargers -6.5 line feels justified given Washington’s instability at quarterback and lack of defensive cohesion. However, if Daniels provides early spark plays and the Commanders can avoid turnovers, a backdoor cover isn’t out of the question.

Best Bet: Chargers -6.5

Lean: Over 48.5 — Both teams have exploitable defenses, and Herbert’s home splits point to fireworks.

Anytime TD Props to Consider: Omarion Hampton (+115) — Lead goal-line back with red-zone usage trending up. Deebo Samuel (+150) — Washington’s only explosive playmaker. Ladd McConkey (+190) — Poised for a breakout in target share and matchup.



Fantasy Football Outlook: Start ’Em and Sit ’Em

Start: Justin Herbert, Omarion Hampton, Deebo Samuel, Zach Ertz

Flex/Stream: Ladd McConkey, Keenan, Jayden Daniels (2-QB leagues)

Sit: All Washington RBs, Commanders D/ST

Herbert’s fantasy floor remains among the safest in football, and Hampton’s emergence solidifies him as a weekly starter. Daniels’ return provides some streaming intrigue due to his rushing ability, but without McLaurin, his passing ceiling is capped.

Ertz, meanwhile, continues to defy age and has legitimate TE1 value this week given the Chargers’ vulnerability to tight ends — allowing a touchdown in three straight games to the position.

Final Call: Chargers Cruise, Commanders Search for Identity

The Commanders are still figuring out who they are offensively, while the Chargers simply need to execute. Herbert’s consistency and the team’s overall offensive balance should be enough to put this one away, but Daniels’ return adds a bit of unpredictability.

Prediction: Chargers 31, Commanders 20



Best Bet: Chargers -6.5



Prop Lean: Omarion Hampton Anytime TD (+115)



Fantasy Takeaway: Fire up your Chargers. Fade the Washington backfield chaos.

