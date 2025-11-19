NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 12

NFL season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. The holidays are here, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February. We’ve got you covered for Week 12!

Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Spread: NO -1.5 (-110) | Total: 39.5 (-105/-115)

NO -1.5 (-110) | 39.5 (-105/-115) Moneyline: ATL +110 | NO -130

The NFC South has not been the most riveting division in 2025, but I still have my eye on the Atlanta Falcons (3-7) and New Orleans Saints (2-8) at the Superdome this weekend. Notably, 14-year NFL veteran Kirk Cousins will start for Atlanta on Sunday afternoon in place of Michael Penix Jr. (knee), who is likely out for the season.

Speaking of injuries, the Falcons will also be missing wide receiver Drake London (knee) in New Orleans. Still, Cousins will have other weapons to utilize here. Leaning on Atlanta tailback Bijan Robinson would be wise, as the Saints’ defense has allowed 123.8 rushing YPG.

New Orleans has not had much to celebrate on the gridiron this year. Spencer Rattler (49.1 QBR) hasn’t fared well in 2025, leading the Saints to turn to rookie Tyler Shough. Over four appearances, Shough (47.1 QBR) doesn’t appear to be doing any better.

Despite the many woes on both sidelines, I am eager to challenge the 39.5-point total in this contest. That number is relatively low, especially for a game played on Caesars Superdome’s fast-playing surface. Perhaps the defense and special teams can also contribute to the scoring here, but I believe we will see 40 or more points combined.

Best Bet: Over 39.5 (-105)

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Spread: LAR -6.5 (-120) | Total: 46.5 (-114/-106)

LAR -6.5 (-120) | 46.5 (-114/-106) Moneyline: TB +265 | LAR +330

Sunday Night Football of Week 12 will pit together a couple of NFC division leaders. Incidentally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) will head to California for a prime affair against the Los Angeles Rams (8-2).

The Rams are currently riding a five-game heater. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (68.7 QBR) is looking like the league MVP at this juncture, having tossed 22 TD and zero interceptions over the past eight weeks. Full scale, Los Angeles has produced 27.2 PPG in 2025, which is the sixth-best clip in the NFL right now. However, the Rams’ defense has allowed only 17.2 PPG: second overall.

Tampa Bay had a hot start to the season, but injuries and other frustrations have led the Buccaneers to lose three of their last four games. Signal caller Baker Mayfield (61.6 QBR) is still playing quality football, but Tampa’s offense is now ranked 17th in yardage. From there, the Bucs’ defense has not been as sharp as in recent years; they are giving up 25.0 PPG presently, but that number is likely to inflate after Week 12.

Los Angeles has favorable numbers in most categories this season, and that includes against the spread. The Rams are currently 7-3 (70%) ATS. Across the way, Tampa Bay is 5-5 (50%) ATS. Additionally, the Buccaneers have not covered in any game this year that they’ve lost outright.

ESPN Analytics gives Los Angeles a 63.5% winning probability at this time. That provides me with further comfort on a high-flying Rams team. I also love the line of -6.5. Simply. I would not be surprised if LA wins by two or more scores on Sunday night.

Best Bet: Rams -6.5 (-120)

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily NFL Game Picks and NFL Prop Picks.

NFL Best Bets: Week 12 Top Picks

Falcons-Saints Over 39.5 (-105)

Rams -6.5 (-120)

Week 12 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.