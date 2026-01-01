Ranking All 16 AFC Teams by Their Title Chances Right Now

1) Denver Broncos

AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +380 --> This Week's Odds: +290

The Denver Broncos are in the driver's seat for the AFC's top seed after clinching their first AFC West title since Peyton Manning was at the helm in 2015. In case you forgot, the current Mr. Manningcast led the Broncos to a Super Bowl title that year. Now, a win gets the Orange Crush a first-round bye.

Denver is an 11.5-point home favorite against the Bolts, who will not have Justin Herbert in this one.

Week 18 Opponent: vs Los Angeles Chargers

March down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks weekly!