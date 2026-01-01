Ranking All 16 AFC Teams by Their Title Chances Right Now

7) Los Angeles Chargers
AFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +750 --> This Week's Odds: +1000
Head coach Jim Harbaugh is choosing preservation over idealization this week. The bench boss has already declared Justin Herbert and multiple starters will rest this week. It's probably the right move for a conference championship run, as the Bolts are already pigeonholed into one of the seeds 5-7.
The other thing to consider, longer term, is that Herbert still hasn't looked 100% since breaking his non-throwing hand a few weeks ago and wearing an awkward-looking cast. With the O-line beatup as well, this gives them a chance to get healthy and try and do a better job of protecting their franchise quarterback, who took a career-high 54 sacks.
It's not hard to see why LA is an 11.5-point road dog against the AFC West champs.
Week 18 Opponent: at Denver Broncos
