Sunday Night Football: Ravens vs Steelers Same Game Parlay

What a trip this has been. The 2025 NFL season is grinding to a close, but there are a few final twists left before we head into the postseason. The last hurrah of the regular season pits the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North crown and the fourth seed in the playoff bracket. These teams have alternated being in the driver’s seat since the start of the season, but it only matters who has the keys when the final whistle sounds on Sunday Night Football.

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Spread: BAL -3.5 (-106) | PIT +3.5 (-114)

Total: Over 41.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: BAL -190 | PIT +160

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Kalshi Odds

Chance: BAL 62% | PIT 38%

BAL 62% | PIT 38% Spread: BAL -3.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢

-3.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢ Total: Over 40.5 Yes 54¢ | No 47¢

Leg 1: Steelers +3.5

For years, the Steelers and Ravens have become renowned for their tightly contested matchups. Ten of their last 12 contests have been one-score matchups, and half of those have been decided by a field goal or less. We’re betting the regular season finale delivers another memorable affair, with the victor emerging by three points or less.

Both teams are getting key players back for the Week 18 finale. The Steelers have been without T.J. Watt since these teams last met back in Week 14. Watt’s punctured lung is healed, and Pittsburgh’s stalwart linebacker will suit up against the Ravens. While the Ravens were able to escape last week’s matchup against the Packers with Tyler Huntley under center, Lamar Jackson is healthy and will be back on the field in Week 18.

Jackson’s production has fluctuated throughout the campaign, but overall, he’s produced tepid results. The two-time MVP has fallen well below expected in the passing department. In 12 games, Jackson has posted a below-average 63.7% completion rating, yielding just 192.6 passing yards per game and 18 touchdowns. At the same time, his 5.4 yards per carry is Jackson’s worst mark since his rookie season. More concerningly, his 5.3 rushing attempts per game are nearly half of his career average and the lowest of his career.

The Steelers’ defense has struggled at times this season, but they’ve been trending more positively in recent weeks. Pittsburgh has held its past three opponents to an average of 308.7 yards per game, with none of those teams eclipsing 361 yards. With Watt anchoring the defense, we are anticipating another stout effort at Acrisure Stadium.

Even against a hot-and-cold Steelers’ defense, Jackson can’t be counted on to cover the spread in Pittsburgh. This has all the makings of a classic smashmouth rivalry showdown, with the winner emerging on a last-second field goal. We’re taking the points with the Steelers in this one.

Leg 2: Aaron Rodgers to Record 225+ Passing Yards +134

Still without an impactful ground game, the Steelers have turned to Aaron Rodgers more frequently as the season progresses. Needing him now more than ever, we predict what’s left of Rodgers’ arm strength will be on full display versus the Ravens.

Rodgers’ pass volume has gone through the roof. Over his last four games, the future Hall of Famer has averaged 35.3 pass attempts per game, surpassing 34 throws in all but one of those contests. But the increased volume hasn’t come at the expense of efficiency. Rodgers has posted above-average completion percentages in three of those four contests while averaging 235.5 passing yards per game.

The Ravens will be happy to facilitate another strong performance at home. Baltimore ranks fourth-last in pass defense, with eroding values in their most recent outings. Over their last three, opponents are averaging 285.3 passing yards per game, a 40-yard increase relative to their 245.3 season-long average.

Game script-wise, Pittsburgh could be forced to throw the ball to try and keep pace with their hated rivals. If the Ravens build a lead, as implied by the current spread, Rodgers might have to throw the ball until his arm falls off. All signs point toward another high-volume passing game from the Steelers’ quarterback, and we expect Rodgers to eclipse 225 passing yards.

Leg 3: Jonnu Smith to Record 30+ Receiving Yards +300

Rodgers’ presumed passing dominance assumes that several players step up to replace DK Metcalf‘s lost production. The Steelers’ wideout remains suspended for the season finale, meaning we should see more tight end involvement at home.

Darnell Washington was an uncelebrated pass-catching monster who is also out after breaking his arm in the penultimate contest. Consequently, Jonnu Smith should see increased usage in Week 18. Following Washington’s departure last week, Smith stepped up and hauled in all five of his targets, albeit while producing just 18 receiving yards. Still, he’s been reliable when called upon, posting an above-average 71.2% catch rate, and is a natural progression candidate to maximize output.

So far this season, Smith has totaled a modest 220 yards on 37 receptions for 5.9 yards per catch. That is a significant departure from the 10.0 yards per reception he posted in 2024 and even further off his career mark of 10.3. Naturally, we should see improved production from the tight end as long as the Steelers’ season continues.

Tight end coverage has been a bit of an issue for the Ravens. Two weeks ago, Hunter Henry hauled in six of seven passes for 35 yards. The week prior, Bengals’ tight ends combined for 39 yards while grabbing six of nine targets. Without a standout receiver, the Steelers should follow that blueprint and ask Jonnu Smith to step up in this must-win showdown. Smith should oblige with at least 30 receiving yards.

Sunday Night Football: Ravens vs Steelers Same Game Parlay Picks +967

Steelers +3.5

Aaron Rodgers to Record 225+ Passing Yards +134

Jonnu Smith to Record 30+ Receiving Yards +300

Expect another hard-fought battle in the most pivotal matchup of the season. The Steelers are more than capable of covering the short number at home, a position that’s propped up with recent matchup history. Parlaying Aaron Rodgers to hit 225 passing yards and Jonnu Smith to reach 30 receiving yards could return bettors a tidy +967.

