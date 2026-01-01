NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 18

The NFL season (and all its spoils) is finally at the end of the regular season. The holidays have passed, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and February. We’ve got you covered for Week 18!

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, NJ

East Rutherford, NJ Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Betting Odds

Spread: DAL -3.5 (-110) | NYG +3.5 (-110)

DAL -3.5 (-110) | NYG +3.5 (-110) Total: Over 51.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

Over 51.5 (-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: DAL -188 | NYG + 158

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Kalshi Odds

Chance: DAL 64% | NYG 36%

DAL 64% | NYG 36% Spread: DAL -3.5 Yes (51¢) | No (49¢)

DAL -3.5 Yes (51¢) | No (49¢) Total: Over 51.5 Yes (50¢) | No (50¢)

There are many games with significant playoff repercussions in Week 18, but the New York Giants (3-13) hosting the Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1) will not be one of them. Still, expect these long-time NFC East foes to leave it all out on the field this Sunday.

The Cowboys and Giants have produced some of football’s most entertaining clashes both recently and throughout history. Regardless, New York has not defeated Dallas since 2021, a streak of nine games.

This rivalry has featured an influx of scoring lately. Throughout the past four head-to-head matchups, we have seen an average of 56.25 combined points. Back in Week 2, the ‘Boys and the G-Men produced an overtime thriller that consisted of 77 total points.

As you might have guessed, I am leaning toward over 51.5 total points at MetLife Stadium this weekend. Dallas is an NFL-best 11-4-1 (73.3%) for over bettors in 2025. Much of that can be attributed to the sharp play of Dak Prescott (71.9 QBR). Prescott has passed for a league-high 4,482 yards this season, which has the Cowboys scoring 28.4 PPG at this juncture.

On defense, Dallas has surrendered more points than any other squad this year. The Cowboys have been hit for 29.8 PPG. Across the way, Big Blue is allowing 26.4 PPG ahead of Week 18—over 51.5 it is!

Best Bet: Over 51.5 (-105)

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Where to Watch: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Spread: BAL -3.5 (-105) | PIT +3.5 (-115)

BAL -3.5 (-105) | PIT +3.5 (-115) Total: Over 41.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

Over 41.5 (-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: BAL -184 | PIT +154

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Kalshi Odds

Chance: BAL 63% | PIT 37%

BAL 63% | PIT 37% Spread: BAL -3.5 Yes (48¢) | No (52¢)

BAL -3.5 Yes (48¢) | No (52¢) Total: Over 40.5 Yes (53¢) | No (47¢)

The AFC North did not have the campaign that we expected. Be that as it may, the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) and Baltimore Ravens (8-8) will add another chapter to their heated rivalry on Sunday Night Football with the division on the line.

When it comes to Pittsburgh and Baltimore, these sides have split the past four head-to-head meetings. However, the Steelers managed a narrow win in Maryland earlier this season, 27-22.

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson (63.3 QBR) contributed two all-purpose scores while throwing one interception in that aforementioned game. Can Pittsburgh’s defense hold Jackson in check for a second time in as many months?

Aaron Rodgers (41.9 QBR) will look to keep the Steelers’ offense on schedule in front of the imposing hometown crowd. Rodgers does not possess the same abilities as he did even three years ago. Still, he can play efficiently enough against Baltimore’s porous secondary, which is giving up 245.3 YPG through the air.

If Pittsburgh can slow down All-Pro tailback Derrick Henry (which needs to be the utmost priority), the Steelers should emerge victorious in frigid conditions. The Steel Curtain is surrendering 111.6 YPG rushing at this time, which registers 12th in the NFL.

There may or may not be snowfall this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, but temperatures are forecasted to stay below 30°F. With that, Rodgers, a player with lengthy experience in cold weather, and the company should be able to push Baltimore to the brink. The spread (at FanDuel Sportsbook) is larger than a field goal right now, so I will take the 3.5 points on Pittsburgh at home.

Best Bet: Steelers +3.5 (-115)

Week 18 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

