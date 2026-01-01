5 Most Overrated Teams in the NFL Right Now (Week 18)

1) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills (11-5) worry me right now. After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles at home, the Bills can still move up to the number-five spot in the AFC, but another loss will leave them as the conference's bottom playoff team. Most concerning is Buffalo's inability to stop the run. Ahead of Week 18, the Bills allowed 140.4 YPG rushing to opponents, which is the worst clip of any playoff squad this year. Still, Kalshi predicts a 9% chance of them winning Super Bowl LX, landing fifth overall.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.