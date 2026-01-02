NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Saturday (Week 18)

The NFL is finally at the end of the regular season. The holidays have passed, and incidentally, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and February. We’ve got you covered for Saturday of Week 18!

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Where to Watch: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds

Spread: CAR +3 (-120) | TB -3 (-102)

CAR +3 (-120) | TB -3 (-102) Total: Over 43.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

Over 43.5 (-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: CAR +124 | NYG -146

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kalshi Odds

Chance: CAR 44% | TB 56%

CAR 44% | TB 56% Spread: TB -2.5 Yes (52¢) | No (48¢)

TB -2.5 Yes (52¢) | No (48¢) Total: Over 44.5 Yes (48¢) | No (54¢)

There is much to be decided in this final week of the regular season, and that starts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) hosting the Carolina Panthers (8-8) at Raymond James Stadium.

Notably, the winner of Carolina and Tampa Bay will be crowned the NFC South’s annual champion and, with it, secure a playoff spot. Conversely, the loser here will be thrust steadfastly into vacation mode. These are the sort of moments that make sports worth watching!

The Panthers’ defense enters this Saturday’s matchup in Tampa as the top unit on the field. Carolina has surrendered 22.8 PPG this season, placing in the top half of the NFL. From there, the Panthers have showcased an aggressive secondary, as they’ve swiped 14 interceptions to this point. Starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are major perpetrators of that prowess.

The Buccaneers have been led by their offense in 2025. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (60.8 QBR) featured a fabulous start to the campaign, but Tampa’s offense has produced only 18.7 PPG since Week 12. It has not been a winning formula as of late—the Bucs have dropped seven of their last eight games.

We saw these same sides meet in Charlotte just before Christmas, in which the Panthers outlasted the Buccaneers, 23-20. I expect to see a similar result this Saturday afternoon, but on a three-point line, I’ll take Carolina +3.

Notably, the Panthers are 9-7 ATS (56.3%) this year. Meanwhile, Tampa is 5-11 (31.3%) ATS, a league-worst.

Best Bet: Panthers +3 (-120)

With two inconsistent offenses in this winner-take-all matchup, I am leaning strongly toward the under.

Neither of these teams has been profitable for over bettors in 2025. At this juncture, the Bucs are an even 8-8 in the totals market. Across the way, Carolina has converted for the over in just seven of 16 (43.8%) contests.

As referenced earlier, Tampa Bay’s offense has sputtered over the past month and a half. The Bucs’ talented receiving corps has been decimated by injuries this season, leading to issues with their offensive rhythm.

The Panthers’ offense has been, to say the least, paradoxical. Third-year quarterback Bryce Young (48.0 QBR) continues to show strides of improvement, but this group is still lacking an element or two. Carolina has produced only 18.6 PPG in 2025. However, that clip has fallen to 18.0 PPG over the last five weeks.

I anticipate we’ll see a methodical affair between these divisional foes. To reiterate, the NFC South is entirely up for grabs this weekend, which means the respective defenses will fly around with all the necessary motivation.

Best Bet: Under 43.5 (-110)

NFL Saturday Best Bets: Week 18

Panthers +3 (-120)

Panthers-Buccaneers Under 43.5 (-110)

Week 18 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

