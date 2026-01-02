Sunday Week 18 NFL Best Bets: Odds & Predictions

This weekend concludes the last regular season slate of games in the NFL before the Wildcard Round kicks off next Saturday. Before then, playoff seedings and division winners must be decided. This week features three games where the winner will take the division and host a playoff game next weekend. Focusing on the Sunday slate of games, here are five bets to consider while handicapping the games.

Ever since Kirk Cousins entered the lineup for the injured Michael Penix Jr., the Atlanta Falcons have been among the hottest teams in the NFL. If Atlanta wins out, and the Buccaneers beat the Panthers tomorrow night, the Falcons would, incredibly, be tied record-wise atop the NFC South. Certain tiebreakers and point differentials have eliminated the Falcons from playoff contention, but they have saved their best football of the year for December/January.

In Dak Prescott’s career, he has historically dominated the New York Giants, having not lost to them as the team’s starter since his rookie season. The Giants’ last win over the Cowboys came in 2020 during the season finale, when Prescott was out with an injury, and Andy Dalton was the team’s starting QB. Reports from owner Jerry Jones earlier this week suggested that Prescott will start the game, but not play the full 60 minutes. I do not fully buy this notion and believe that, even if he were to be pulled in the fourth quarter, Dallas would have a big enough lead to run the clock out.

After winning the NFC North back-to-back seasons, the Detroit Lions will fail to make the postseason for the first time since 2022. If any coach is about playing for pride, it’s Dan Campbell. The Lions have a prime opportunity to play spoiler this week against the Bears and potentially affect Chicago’s playoff seeding. If you want to buy it up to 3.5 in case the Bears pull off a game-winning field goal, you can still get a reasonable price.

The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It would take a loss from the New York Giants and the Raiders defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 for Las Vegas to fall out of the top draft spot. Reports have been swirling that Pete Carroll is likely to be shown the door after just one season. Would we really be that surprised, with Kansas City down to its third QB and checked out on the season, if Carroll motivates his team and goes all out to try and win this game? He can not only stick it to Vegas on the way out, but also go out as a winner in general in what could be his final game as an NFL head coach.

The AFC North comes down to Sunday Night Football, where the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens in a winner-take-all matchup. Historically, in this rivalry, there is never a sweep. The Steelers won the first meeting of the season on the road in Baltimore. Adam Schefter reported today that Lamar Jackson has completed his first whole week of practice in two months, clearing the way for him to be a full-go in this matchup. The Steelers’ loss to the Browns last Sunday exposed their many offensive flaws, while the Ravens found what makes them so dominant: their rushing attack. The bottom line is that the Ravens are the better team overall. You could wait until Sunday to see if the line drops to 3, but the 3.5

