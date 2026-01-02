We take a look at and break down the injuries to Lamar Jackson, George Kittle, Chris Olave, Jordan Love, T.J. Watt, and Geno Smith ahead of NFL Week 18.

1) Ravens Injury Watch: Lamar Jackson’s Health in Focus

The key injury question for the Baltimore Ravens entering Week 18 centers on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been dealing with a back issue. While Jackson is expected to suit up, back injuries can subtly limit mobility, rotation, and throwing mechanics, all of which are critical to his effectiveness as both a passer and runner. Even minor limitations could reduce Baltimore’s offensive ceiling, particularly if Jackson’s scrambling and designed runs are scaled back in a game with postseason implications.

2) 49ers Injury Questions: George Kittle’s Ankle Status, Trent Williams Hamstring, and Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco tight end George Kittle remains a notable Week 18 injury watch as he works back from a mild ankle injury that cost him late-season action. Although the injury is not considered serious long-term, ankle issues can affect a tight end’s balance, blocking leverage, and ability to separate after the catch. The San Francisco 49ers will monitor not just Kittle’s availability but his workload, particularly with postseason health a priority.

San Francisco saw Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams miss practice, with uncertainty around both.

3) Saints WR Chris Olave: Out with Blood Clot – Who Steps Up?

Saints star wideout Chris Olave is ruled out for Week 18 after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung, a scary medical issue rather than a typical football injury. His absence looms large, as New Orleans needs offensive production despite resting starters.

4) Packers QB Situation: Jordan Love Cleared but Sitting vs Vikings

Jordan Love cleared concussion protocol, yet won’t start in Week 18; the Packers are turning to Clayton Tune instead. This is a coaching and strategic choice despite medical clearance.

5) Bears vs. Lions: Major Names Questionable or Out

In Chicago, Rome Odunze (foot) is sidelined and unlikely to play, while the Lions’ injury picture includes multiple starters missing or limited, including Penei Sewell (ankle) and others.

6) Panthers Injury Notes: Questionable Guys for Big Week

Carolina’s Thursday report listed several questionable players who are still on IR, including Robert Hunt (biceps) and David Moore (elbow), though others like Rico Dowdle practiced normally.

7) T.J. Watt Returning vs. Ravens?

Reports indicate T.J. Watt (lung) is trending toward a Week 18 return for the Steelers, a huge potential boost against Baltimore.