The 5 Most Overrated NFL Teams Heading Into Week 18

Although they may count the same, not all NFL wins are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most overrated?

5) Jacksonville Jaguars

Undeniably, the Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) are the hottest team in the AFC at this time. If the Jaguars can extend their current seven-game heater over the Tennessee Titans (3-13) in Week 18, they will be crowned as the AFC South champions. Incidentally, NFL.com has Jacksonville positioned third overall on its latest power rankings. However, this is a team that is slotted ninth in both offensive (27.1 PPG) and defensive (20.6 PPG) scoring. The Jags have potential, but I’m reasonably confident that they are not a top-three team.

4) Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) enter the final week of the regular season with a chance to win the AFC North, which is sort of perplexing at this juncture. Baltimore will travel to the confluence of the “Three Rivers" to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) in primetime with the division on the line, but I don’t think the Ravens’ defense can be trusted here. The Flock has been torched for 245.3 YPG through the air in 2025. Even with copious talent on offense, that formula could lead to disaster for Baltimore in the postseason if they qualify. Per FanDuel, the Ravens are -184 moneyline favorites to defeat Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football.

3) Philadelphia Eagles

Following a sluggish November, the defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) have displayed improvement through the holidays. The Eagles are now listed with +950 odds to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. Regardless, I don’t trust Philadelphia’s offense as it is currently operating. The Birds have produced only 311.5 total YPG (24th), which is down nearly 56 yards from last year’s clip. Philly is not threatening opponents downfield, which is allowing others to stack the box against the Eagles’ beloved running game.

2) Seattle Seahawks

It may be an unpopular opinion, but I don’t think the Seattle Seahawks (13-3) are as dominant as many believe. For starters, Seattle is ranked No. 1 on NFL.com’s most recent power rankings and is listed as the joint favorite to win Super Bowl LX. Ironically, the Seahawks will be making their first of what they hope will be two trips to Santa Clara this Saturday. If Seattle can get by the San Francisco 49ers (12-4), it will have earned the NFC’s No.1 seed. Still, the Seahawks’ offense has struggled to perform in all four quarters as of late, which will come back to bite them sooner or later.

1) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills (11-5) worry me right now. After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles at home, the Bills can still move up to the number-five spot in the AFC, but another loss will leave them as the conference’s bottom playoff team. Most concerning is Buffalo’s inability to stop the run. Ahead of Week 18, the Bills allowed 140.4 YPG rushing to opponents, which is the worst clip of any playoff squad this year. Still, Kalshi predicts a 9% chance of them winning Super Bowl LX, landing fifth overall.

