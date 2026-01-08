These 5 NFL Playoff Teams Might Be Overrated

Although they may count the same, not all NFL wins are created equal. With week-by-week updates, which five teams are currently the most overrated?

5) Seattle Seahawks

The NFC-West champion Seattle Seahawks are certainly dominant, but as the outright favorite to win Super Bowl LX, I still see them as overrated. Even in their lopsided victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle only registered 13 points. The Seahawks have squandered many offensive drives down the stretch. However, their blistering defense has given up only 17.2 PPG in 2025. Kalshi’s traders give this group a 21% probability to win it all this season; that feels a little inflated at juncture.

4) Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars did well this year, rallying from behind to win the AFC South. The Jags lost four of their first nine games before turning things around. This is a team that is aggressive on both sides of the football, but I’m not sure they’ve been consistent enough to land third overall on NFL.com’s most recent power rankings (which they did). Of most concern, Jacksonville’s defense surrendered 218.1 YPG through the air, which could prove detrimental against the AFC’s many first-round quarterbacks.

3) Green Bay Packers

After failing to win the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers are a shell of themselves at this point. Still, the Pack is listed at 19-to-1 to win the upcoming Super Bowl, ahead of the division champion Chicago Bears. Green Bay will have another shot to prove itself against Chicago this Saturday, but the Packers’ offense has fallen flat over the past three weeks, scoring just 14.3 PPG. If this team were at full strength, I’d feel differently, but that’s the unfortunate caveat of football.

2) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills recently saw their streak of five consecutive AFC East titles snapped, but they must flush any feelings of sorrow if they hope to hoist that elusive first Lombardi Trophy. Buffalo would love to have a memorable campaign in its final season at the current Highmark Stadium, but this squad has displayed major issues stopping the run. In 2025, the Bills have been hit for 136.2 YPG, which lands 28th in the NFL. I’m not sure that formula will hold up through the postseason, but Kalshi still gives Buffalo a 10% chance to go the distance, fourth-best.

1) Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles still have the confidence from winning last season’s Super Bowl, but we are absolutely looking at a different team than a year ago. In 2024, Philadelphia was ranked eighth in total offense behind 367.2 YPG. Fast-forward to now, and the Eagles are gaining only 311.2 YPG. Philly’s defense is still solid, but it has experienced regression there as well. The Birds held opponents to just 104.2 YPG on the ground in 2024. As of now, they are surrendering 124.4 YPG on the ground. FanDuel Sportsbook has this squad priced at 8-to-1 odds (an 11.1% implied probability) to win another title—that feels like textbook overvaluation!

