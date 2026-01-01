NFC Title Race: Power Ranking All 16 Teams Right Now

8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Championship Winner Previous Week's Odds: +2700 --> This Week's Odds: +8000

The second-half slide of the 2025 NFL season has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on life support at 7-9. Tampa has dropped seven of its past eight games, with only wins over the lowly Cardinals and Saints since Week 8. During that skid, the Bucs dropped a crucial game at Carolina and now face a must-win situation even to have a shot at the NFL's dullest division crown.

A Buccaneers win kicks the scenario into tiebreaker chaos, sending you straight to the fine print of the NFL rulebook. Tampa would then need a favor from New Orleans, despite the Saints already being eliminated, to knock off an Atlanta team that’s also out of the picture. If the Falcons keep rolling and make it four straight wins just six days after taking down the Rams, they pull the rug out from under Tampa’s playoff hopes. That outcome leaves Tampa Bay, Atlanta, and New Orleans deadlocked at 8–9, with Carolina owning the best head-to-head mark in the NFC South and sneaking through.

Panthers vs Bucs Betting Odds

Spread: CAR +3 (-120) | TB -3 (-102)

Total: Over 44.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

Moneyline: CAR +124 | TB -146

Panthers vs Bucs Kalshi Odds

Chance: CAR 42% | TB 58%

Spread: TB -2.5 Yes (52¢) | No (49¢)

Total: Over 44.5 Yes (47¢) | No (54¢)

