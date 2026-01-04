Ravens vs Steelers: Top 2 Any Time Touchdown Scorers

By the time the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens take to the field, every playoff position will be known, other than the fourth seed in the AFC. That spot is reserved for the winner of this heated rivalry showdown in the Steel City. Both teams’ defensive reputations have vanished in 2025, but we still expect a hard-fought battle in the final regular season game of the year.

Scoring could be at a premium in the AFC North affair. We’ve narrowed it down to our top two touchdown scorers in this winner-take-all matchup!

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Where to Watch: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Spread: BAL -3.5 (-106) | PIT +3.5 (-114)

Total: Over 41.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: BAL -190 | PIT +160

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Kalshi Odds

Chance: BAL 62% | PIT 38%

BAL 62% | PIT 38% Spread: BAL -3.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢

-3.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢ Total: Over 40.5 Yes 54¢ | No 47¢

Zay Flowers: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +200

The Ravens will have Lamar Jackson back under center in Week 18, bolstering their passing game against a very beatable Steelers’ secondary. Expect Zay Flowers to take the front seat in the passing attack, making him a prime value candidate to record a touchdown.

Flowers had an unremarkable showing with Tyler Huntley operating the offense. The two-time Pro Bowler totaled just 30 receiving yards on four receptions, but did find the end zone for the second time in three games. With Jackson hurling the ball, we predict Flowers will get closer to the 92.0 yards and 6.0 receptions he averaged in the three games prior.

Moreover, Pittsburgh won’t have an answer for Flowers and the Ravens’ passing attack on defense. The Steelers rank third-last in passing yards allowed, getting absolutely gouged for 246.4 yards per game. More concerningly, that benchmark has jumped to 256.7 over their last three, ensuring Jackson’s return to the lineup is a fortuitous endeavor.

Flowers has been the Ravens’ most productive pass-catcher this season. He’ll make his presence felt against a faltering Steelers’ defense. Leading the team in targets, receptions, and yards, we predict Flowers will add to his modest touchdown total in Week 18.

Scotty Miller: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds +800

The Pittsburgh Steelers take to the field without DK Metcalf. The mercurial wide receiver was suspended for the final two regular season games after seeking out an altercation with a fan. That means Aaron Rodgers will have to dig deep to replace Metcalf’s lost production. As we saw last week, Scotty Miller is a logical candidate to see a sharp increase in usage, making him a premier value in the any time touchdown market.

Miller is coming off his most productive game as a Steeler. Granted, it was a low bar to hop over. The 28-year-old played 42 snaps, accounting for 63.6% of the Steelers’ offensive plays and 29.6% of his total snaps this season. More importantly, Miller was targeted seven times, more than doubling the five targets he had in the 11 games prior. While he was only able to come down with three of those passes for 25 yards, Miller should have an easier time against a vulnerable Ravens’ defense.

Like the Steelers, Baltimore’s pass defense has been one of its most glaring weaknesses this season. Over their last three games, the Ravens have given up a whopping 856 passing yards, or 285.3 yards per game. Additionally, they have given up three passing touchdowns over their last two games.

Scotty Miller will be asked to do more without Metcalf in the lineup, but we expect him to respond with a better showing than last week. He’s a solid bet across the prop markets, but the best value lies in backing him as an any time touchdown scorer.

