Ranking the 15 Most Likely Teams To Make the NFL Playoffs Right Now | New No. 1 Team!

Philadelphia Eagles - OTB

Previous Week's NFL Playoffs Odds: -10000 --> This Week's Odds: OTB

The Philadelphia Eagles moved to 8-2, with a 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions this weekend. The victory propelled them to a 3.5-game lead atop the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Already coming into Week 11 with their playoff odds at -10000, the oddsmakers at FanDuel considered the Eagles' chances to reach the postseason too high to list odds following their eighth win of the year.

So, even though Philly is technically the likeliest team to reach the playoffs, we are taking them out of our rankings for odds and betting purposes.