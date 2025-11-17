NFL MNF Week 11 Most Bet Player Props: Cowboys vs Raiders

Here are the most bet NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football player prop bets from BetMGM insights, featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

Brock Bowers (LV) Over 72.5 receiving yards (-140)

Bowers has quickly become a focal point of the Raiders’ passing attack, consistently earning chunk plays off play-action and seam routes. With steady volume and elite YAC ability, bettors expect him to clear this number against a defense that struggles with athletic tight ends.

KaVontae Turpin (DAL) Under 1.5 receptions (+110)

Turpin’s role has expanded over the last few years. However, he averages fewer than five targets per game this season, making the under appealing at plus money.

Tyler Lockett (LV) Over 2.5 receptions (-160)

Lockett’s veteran reliability shows up in short-area routes and third-down situations. Even in a modest passing environment, his target floor makes three catches very attainable.

Jake Ferguson (DAL) Under 4.5 receptions (+100)

Ferguson is heavily used in the red zone and on designed leaks but doesn’t always command high volume between the 20s. With Dallas spreading targets more evenly, bettors see value in the under at even money.

George Pickens (DAL) Over 65.5 receiving yards (-115)

Pickens has emerged as Dallas’ primary downfield threat, consistently generating explosive plays. His target depth gives him multiple-path upside to clear this yardage on just a few catches.

