NFL Week 11: Seahawks vs Rams Betting Preview & Predictions

The NFC West heats up as the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks clash in a pivotal Week 12 matchup. With the spread hovering around Rams -3 and a total set at 48.5, bettors are looking for edges in what projects to be a high-stakes divisional showdown.

This game features star playmakers, explosive passing attacks, and two backfields capable of dictating the pace. Below is our full breakdown, complete with NFL betting insights, player prop angles, and expert predictions for Seahawks vs Rams.

Game Odds & Betting Overview

Spread: Rams -3



Total: 48.5



Location: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



TV: FOX

The market projects a competitive matchup, but Los Angeles appears to hold the early betting edge at home. With playoff implications on the line, expect both offenses to lean on their most dynamic weapons.

Passing Game Spotlight: Smith-Njigba vs Puka Nacua

One of the headline matchups in this game revolves around two rising stars: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua. Both wideouts have the ability to take over a game, and bettors are eyeing alt receiving yard combos in the 200–250+ range.

Nacua’s role as Matthew Stafford’s dynamic playmaker makes him a prime candidate for explosive downfield production, while Smith-Njigba continues to gain usage as Seattle expands his target share.

Rams Defense: The X-Factor in Week 12

Despite their youth, the Rams’ defense has emerged as a disruptive unit capable of creating mismatches and forcing turnovers. Last season, this defense derailed Sam Darnold and the Vikings during their playoff push, showcasing their ability to dominate in big moments.

Now facing Darnold as a member of the Seahawks, the Rams will unleash a ferocious defensive attack against a Seattle offense that can struggle under pressure. Los Angeles has a clear path to defensive success—especially at home.

Backfield Breakdown: Kyren Williams vs Walker & Charbonnet

The running back matchup may ultimately decide this game. While Seattle boasts a strong run defense and the talented duo of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, the player primed for a breakout may actually be on the other sideline.

Kyren Williams, returning to full strength, profiles as the most impactful rusher in this matchup. Despite Seattle ranking well against the run, Williams’ vision, burst, and multi-down role give him the edge—especially behind a Rams offensive line that has quietly improved.

Williams’ heavy workload in scoring opportunities makes him a prime candidate for anytime touchdown props and alt rushing totals.

Best Bets for Seahawks vs Rams

1. Rams -3

Playing at home with a stronger defensive outlook and the most reliable rusher in the game, the Rams hold a clear situational advantage.

2. Kyren Williams Anytime Touchdown

Volume plus goal-line usage make him one of the safest TD plays on the board.

3. Puka Nacua & Smith-Njigba Alt Receiving Combos (200+ / 250+)

Both receivers are poised for heavy target volume in a game featuring two aggressive passing attacks.

4. Over 48.5

Despite Rams defensive strength, the star power on offense and explosive wideout matchup keep the Over firmly in play.

Los Angeles capitalizes on home-field advantage and a standout performance from Kyren Williams, while Puka Nacua puts up another big game. The Seahawks keep it close thanks to JSN, but turnovers and inconsistencies on offense prove costly.

