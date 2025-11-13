Predicting Every NFL Week 11 Game With Score Projections
Grant White
Host · Writer
The NFL Trade Deadline is behind us, and we are heading into Week 11. The playoff races only intensify from here as we head into the stretch drive of the season.
Check out our weekly predictions for every Week 11 NFL contest!
New York Jets vs New England Patriots
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, MA
- Time: Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: NE -12.5 | Total: 42.5
- Moneyline: NE -1000 | NYJ +600
Winners of two in a row, the Jets face their stiffest challenge in recent weeks when they take on the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. New York’s offense has come to life in recent weeks, but it will be challenged by New England’s eighth-ranked total defense. At the same time, the Pats’ offense has become the envy of the AFC East, ranking eighth in passing yards per game and eighth in scoring. While the Jets have been up to the challenge in recent weeks, they will be out-matched by New England in what should be a high-scoring affair.
Predicted Outcome: Patriots 31 – Jets 18
Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
- Location: Madrid, ES
- Time: Sunday 9:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIA -2.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: MIA -140 | WSH +120
No two franchises deserve each other more. The perennially underachieving Dolphins and injury-plagued Commanders battle it out at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid in a heavyweight bout bout of mediocrity. Every time we think the Fins are lying lifeless on the canvas, they rise from the dead and put together a monumental effort. Then, as soon as they start to build momentum, they swing so hard they punch themselves in the face. Defense has been an issue for Washington, but we expect the Dolphins to get in their own way in this one.
Predicted Outcome: Commanders 27 – Dolphins 24
Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Stadium: EverBank Stadium
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAC -2.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: LAC -165 | JAX +140
The Chargers face one of the most daunting travel schedules in the NFL. Already, this is their third trip to the Eastern time zone, and they didn’t look sharp in either of their first two contests. Moreover, this is a superior Jaguars team that offers more resistance than the Giants or the Dolphins. Jacksonville is motoring on offense, totaling 59 points over its past two games. Further, they have an effective defensive front that will force the Chargers to operate more one-dimensionally. This is a spot where we feel compelled to back the Jags.
Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 28 – Chargers 27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: BUF -5.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: BUF -280 | TB +230
After looking lifeless since the start of October, the Bills have the chance to rise in Week 11. They host a porous Buccaneers’ defense that is obliterated by the passing attack. So far this season, Tampa Bay is giving up 233.2 passing yards per game, the ninth-most in the NFL. As we’ve seen all season, Buffalo is at its best when its aerial assault gets going. Sharp bettors will target receiving yards props, but we think this game is destined to go over, with the Bills covering at home.
Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 – Buccaneers 28
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIN -3.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: MIN -170 | CHI +145
Maybe Ben Johnson was cut out for this head coaching thing after all. The Bears got off to a sluggish start, dropping two straight out of the gates. Now with wins in six of its last seven, Chicago is trying to prove that it’s deserving of a playoff spot. Still, the Vikings are trying to mount their own late-season comeback and usurp the Bears for the wild-card berth. The Vikings’ defense has let them down in recent weeks, but we’re anticipating a more resilient performance on Sunday. In a heated rivalry game, the last team with the ball should kick a game-winning field goal.
Predicted Outcome: Vikings 20 – Bears 17
Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: GB -7.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: GB -380 | NYG +290
The Packers’ ebbs and flows have been more pronounced than any other team in the league. At times, they’ve looked like Super Bowl contenders, only to fall flat against inferior competition. You can lump the Giants in the latter category ahead of this Week 12 NFC clash. This is a bottom-feeding team that has dropped five of its last six, albeit against premier competition. Defense will again be at the forefront of this one, making it hard for the Packers to cover the spread.
Predicted Outcome: Packers 17 – Giants 10
Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: HOU -6.5 | Total: 37.5
- Moneyline: HOU -300 | TEN +250
This is a classic letdown spot for the Texans. Houston mounted a furious comeback last week, scoring in the waning moments of its Week 10 win over the Jags to steal a win from the clutches of defeat. But expectations should be tempered against the Titans. Tennessee is coming off a bye week and will be ready for the Texans’ one-dimensional attack. Houston’s run game has been nonexistent, forcing them to throw into the strength of the Titans’ defense. We’ve got another upset locked in.
Predicted Outcome: Titans 24 – Houston 20
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: ATL -3.5 | Total: 41.5
- Moneyline: ATL -195 | CAR +165
At some point, the Falcons’ brass needs to acknowledge that things aren’t working with the current coaching staff. Despite its plethora of top playmakers and young talent, nothing has come together for the Falcons. Those issues are compounded by a significant time change, which saw Atlanta play overseas last week. Conversely, the Panthers’ young nucleus has shown signs of development this season, as evidenced by their 5-5 record and improved offensive metrics. This could be Raheem Morris’s last week on the job.
Predicted Outcome: Panthers 20 – Falcons 17
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers
- Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Time: Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: PIT -5.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: PIT -240 | CIN +240
The Steelers can feel their grip on the AFC North loosening, and it’s just a matter of time before they lose it altogether. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh is positioned for a vastly improved effort versus the Bengals in Week 12. Cincinnati is the least efficient defensive unit in the league, ranking dead last in total and scoring defense. While their offense has come to life, it hasn’t been enough to offset their shockingly bad defense. The Steelers’ defense shines, and the offense does enough to win this one easily.
Predicted Outcome: Steelers 28 – Bengals 17
San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: SF -165 | ARI +140
The 49ers have faltered of late, dropping three of their previous five. Most glaringly, their defense has been at fault in many of those losses. San Francisco has given up at least 24 points in all but one of those contests, without doing enough on offense to negate those concerns. Thankfully, they won’t face a ton of pressure from a lackluster Cardinals team. Arizona ranks 21st in passing and 18th in rushing, netting the NFC West basement dwellers the 20th-ranked scoring offense. With an improved defensive effort, the Niners are primed to walk away victorious.
Predicted Outcome: 49ers 32 – Cardinals 24
Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Time: Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAR -3.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: LAR -175 | SEA +150
This should be one of the most entertaining contests of the weekend. The NFC West-leading Seahawks travel to SoFi Stadium for a clash versus the surging Rams. Both teams have flexed their offensive muscles this season, without compromising defensive integrity. Bettors should anticipate a tightly contested battle, albeit with the hosts emerging victorious and with the division lead.
Predicted Outcome: Rams 27 – Seahawks 24
Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, CO
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: KC -3.5 | Total: 44.5
- Moneyline: KC -215 | DEN +180
This is the Broncos’ mid-season litmus test, and we predict they will come up short. While Kansas City hasn’t matched its usual intensity this season, the Chiefs have been on an upward trajectory. They’ve scored 28 or more points in five of their last six, going 4-2 over that stretch. Granted, Denver has mounted late-game comebacks to move to 8-2, but it won’t be able to mount a comeback against the Chiefs. Kansas City cruises on Sunday.
Predicted Outcome: Chiefs 30 – Denver 20
Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Field
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Time: Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: BAL -7.5 | Total: 39.5
- Moneyline: BAL -425 | CLE +320
Now back to full health, the Ravens have begun their ascent back to the top of the division standings. There’s nothing the Browns can do to limit their flight. Once again, Cleveland is falling apart at the seams, putting together its worst offensive campaign in recent memory. Their defense has been the Browns’ saving grace, but this is a Ravens squad with something to prove. Baltimore surpasses 27 points for the fourth straight week, eviscerating what’s left of the Browns’ hope.
Predicted Outcome: Ravens 27 – Browns 13
Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Time: Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
- Spread: PHI -2.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: PHI -140 | DET +120
The Eagles proved that they are still the class of the NFC with last week’s dominant win over the Packers. They face a similar test on Sunday Night Football, as the Lions look to assert themselves as next in line. Detroit’s offense will meet its match against the Eagles’ defense in what will be a see-saw battle of give-and-take. Likewise, the Lions’ undervalued defense will contain the Eagles’ downtrodden offense. A game-winning drive in the final minute propels Detroit to an unexpected victory.
Predicted Outcome: Lions 23 – Eagles 22
Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Time: Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: DAL -3.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: DAL -195 | LV +165
Pete Carroll’s tenure as the Raiders’ head coach is going as well as expected. Through nine games, Las Vegas sits 2-7 and ranks as one of the worst offensive teams in the league. With limited redeeming qualities on defense, it’s no surprise they’re struggling week in and week out. The Cowboys aren’t immune to failure either, but they’ve flashed promise at various points this season. Dallas will use its unrelenting passing attack to keep Las Vegas on its heels, cashing as short road favorites on Monday Night Football.
Predicted Outcome: Cowboys 26 – Raiders 18
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.