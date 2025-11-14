Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Top NFL Matchups and Player Insights

2025 NFL Week 11 Preview: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

One of the best late-window games of Week 11 features two NFC rivals playing some of their best football of the season. The Rams enter this matchup with an offense that looks unstoppable. The Seahawks enter with one of the hottest fantasy wideouts on the planet and a defense that’s been far better than advertised.

This matchup has fantasy implications at every corner—and a betting board that will draw heavy action.

Let’s break it down.

Rams Offense: All Systems Go

Matthew Stafford is playing like a quarterback who really might win MVP. He’s thrown 20 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last four games, and the Rams haven’t slowed down for anyone.

Key Fantasy Starters

Matthew Stafford : Automatic QB1 right now in any format.

Puka Nacua : Target monster in a rhythm offense—top-10 WR play every week.

Davante Adams (if active): Officially listed as questionable, but all signs point to him suiting up. That said… you cannot trust Sean McVay’s injury updates.

Kyren Williams: One of the safest and most productive RBs in fantasy.

The McVay Truth Problem

Fantasy managers know the drill:

Super Bowl: “Todd Gurley is healthy.” → barely plays

Cam Akers era: “He’ll get the ball more.” → inconsistent usage

Stafford injuries: constant misdirection

McVay is a brilliant coach, but transparency is not part of the résumé.

If you roster Adams, you MUST have a late-window backup plan.



Brock Wright (Detroit Lions)-level options at tight end won’t help you here—you need a WR pivot in case McVay scratches Adams late.

Deep Sleeper: Tyler Higbee

Higbee’s usage has stabilized, and Seattle hasn’t defended tight ends particularly well. He’s not a TE1, but he’s firmly in the streaming mix if you’re desperate.

Seattle’s Offense: JSN Is the Show

The Seahawks have quietly developed into one of the NFC’s most complete teams, and their passing game centers around one man:

Jackson Smith-Njigba

JSN is playing like the WR1 overall in fantasy.



No one can guard him one-on-one, and Seattle has fully unleashed him as their primary option.

The Rest of the WR Room? Good Luck.

Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Horton



All three are talented enough to pop, and all three cannibalize each other’s value. That’s the fantasy headache.

Kupp revenge narrative? Sure—it’s a fun prop angle.



But trusting Kupp in fantasy is a leap of faith at this point.

Running Game: Volatile

We’ve already dissected Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet earlier in the week:



Both can be involved, both can frustrate you. The matchup isn’t awful, but neither is a safe bet.

Game Environment: Seahawks Are Sneakily the NFC’s Best?

Seattle has been great. Quietly dominant. Efficient on both sides of the ball. Balanced on offense. The profile of a team nobody wants to play in December.

The Rams can score in bunches, but the Seahawks can match them shot for shot.

This has the feel of a 31–27 type game if both offenses stay on schedule. It’s one of the few Week 11 matchups with legitimate shootout potential.

Betting Angle

This board is fascinating because both teams have edges.

Side

The Rams’ offense is blistering hot, but Seattle is the more complete team.

Lean: Seahawks + the points



If the market pushes Seattle into underdog territory, there’s value.

Total

Both offenses are in rhythm, and both defenses can be attacked vertically.

Lean: Over



Stafford’s scoring pace + JSN’s current stretch = fireworks.

Player Props

Matthew Stafford Over Passing TDs : He’s thrown 20 in four games. Enough said.

Puka Nacua Receptions Over : Locked-in volume with or without Adams.

Kyren Williams Anytime TD : Elite goal-line role.

JSN 100+ Alt Receiving Yards : Books are behind on how unstoppable he’s been.

Cooper Kupp Anytime TD: Revenge-game narrative + red-zone targets = worth a sprinkle.

Final Thoughts

This is one of the marquee matchups of Week 11 and one of the most fantasy-relevant late-window games we’ve had all season. The Rams are electric. The Seahawks are complete. And both teams have top-five offensive ceilings heading into the stretch run.

Get your late-window pivots ready for Adams, adjust your lineups for the potential shootout, and monitor the injury reports right up until kickoff (especially if McVay talks).

