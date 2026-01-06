Biggest NFL Futures Bets Ahead of the 2026 Playoffs | $3.3 Million Potential Single Payout

As the postseason is upon us, NFL futures markets shift from preseason optimism to hardened conviction. At BetMGM, a series of high-dollar wagers have helped define where bettors see real Super Bowl equity — and where they’re willing to chase chaos.

Below are the most notable tickets shaping the board.

$100,000 on Broncos +900 to Win the Super Bowl

The biggest statement bet belongs to the Denver Broncos. A bettor put down $100,000 at +900 on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl, setting up a $900,000 payout. That’s a clear vote of confidence that Denver isn’t just playoff-caliber, but capable of running the entire table, following an opening week bye.

$100,000 on Broncos +350 to Win the AFC

Another bettor chose a slightly safer path, backing Denver to win the conference. The $100,000 wager at +350 would return $350,000, reducing variance while still tying belief to a deep playoff run.

$75,000 on Broncos +350 to Win the AFC

Denver’s AFC support didn’t stop there. A second bettor followed with $75,000 at +350, good for a $262,500 payout. Multiple large tickets at the same price point often signal trust in both roster strength and playoff path.

$50,000 on Broncos +350 to Win the AFC

Yet another sizable bet landed on Denver’s conference chances as the No. 1 seed, this time $50,000 to win $175,000. When three separate high-dollar positions stack up on the same outcome, it’s no longer noise — it’s a market stance.

$60,000 on Bills +850 to Win the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills also drew meaningful Super Bowl money. A bettor risked $60,000 at +850, looking at a $510,000 return if the Bills finally break through. This ticket reflects belief in consistency and playoff leverage rather than long-shot upside. With Josh Allen left as the top veteran quarterback in the AFC, the path is a possible one. First, they will have to get by the Jacksonville Jaguars as 1.5-point road dogs.

$50,000 on Bears +6600 to Win the Super Bowl

This is the swing-for-the-fences bet. A bettor placed $50,000 at +6600 on the Chicago Bears, a wager that would pay out $3.3 million. It’s a high-risk position rooted in upside on the NFC’s No. 2 seed, variance, and a belief that the right team can peak at the right time. They will battle a familiar foe in the opening round, a home date against the Green Bay Packers as 1.5-point underdogs.

$30,000 on Patriots +2200 to Win the Super Bowl

The New England Patriots also found support, with $30,000 at +2200 returning $660,000 if the Pats make a surprise run under young quarterback Drake Maye. This ticket reflects faith in structure, coaching, and a much-improved offense over raw odds. Their first test under this iteration will be to defend home turf as 3.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

$2,000 on Panthers +15000 to Win the Super Bowl

The smallest stake carries the wildest upside. A bettor risked $2,000 at +15000 on the Carolina Panthers, a true long shot that would cash for $300,000 if the playoffs start with utter chaos in the wild card round. Carolina has to get by the Los Angeles Rams as 10.5-point home dogs after backing its way into the playoffs via the NFC South division route.

NFL Futures Market Takeaway

Taken together, these bets tell a clear story. Denver commands the most trust from high-stakes bettors, Buffalo remains a respected threat, and a handful of long-shot tickets aim to capitalize on postseason volatility. When this level of money hits the futures board, it doesn’t guarantee outcomes — but it does reveal where belief is strongest when margins disappear.

