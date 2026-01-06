NFL Wild Card Weekend: Packers vs Bears Best Bets & Predictions

We are heading into the NFL playoffs, and if Week 18 was any indication, bettors should buckle up for a wild (card) weekend. On Saturday night, the Green Bay Packers travel to the Windy City for a rivalry clash versus the Chicago Bears. Temperature will undoubtedly be a factor, but both teams will be ready for whatever Soldier Field throws their way, unlike their defenses, which are both woefully ill-prepared to stop each other.

Check our best bets in the NFC Wild Card Weekend showdown!

Stadium: Soldier Field

Location: Chicago, IL

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Time: Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Betting Odds

Spread: GB -1.5 (+100) | CHI +1.5 (-122)

Total: Over 45.5 (-114) | Under (-106)

(-114) | Under (-106) Moneyline: GB -108 | CHI -108

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Kalshi Odds

Chance: GB 51% | CHI 49%

GB 51% | CHI 49% Spread: GB -2.5 Yes 46¢ | No 56¢

-2.5 Yes 46¢ | No 56¢ Total: Over 46.5 Yes 49¢ | No 53¢

Ben Johnson‘s tenure as the Chicago Bears’ head coach couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. Johnson led Chicago to its first division title since 2018, assuring his team of home-field advantage in their wild-card matchup versus the Packers. That bodes well for the Bears’ offense. But, as we’ve seen all year, home-field advantage has done nothing to improve their defensive standing.

The Bears’ defensive shortcomings have been covered up by their offensive breakout. Still, we have reservations about their ability to withstand the Packers’ offensive attack. Chicago ranked in the bottom half of the league in virtually every defensive category. Most notably, fourth-last in total defense, giving up 361.8 yards per game. Sadly, that metric inflated to 437.7 over their last three games, with this same Packers team hanging 384 on their division rivals in Week 16. A porous secondary and inferior defensive front ensures Green Bay moves the ball with ease on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the Bears have plenty of ammunition to keep pace with their guests. The NFC North champs finished sixth in total offense, looking equally potent in both their rushing and passing attacks. That unrelenting attack should continue against a Packers’ defense that is floundering without Micah Parsons. In the four games since Parsons suffered an ACL injury, Green Bay has given up an average of 392.0 yards per game. Moreover, none of those teams recorded fewer than 363 yards.

All signs point to a high-scoring affair in Chicago. The Packers’ defense is gutless without Parsons in the lineup. At the same time, the Bears have never looked good. These NFC North foes will move the ball with ease in the Wild Card Round, leading us toward the over.

Best Bet: Over 46.5 -114

The Bears are weakest against the run, but with Josh Jacobs nursing a knee injury, we should see the Packers turn to the air more frequently at Soldier Field. Jordan Love has a plethora of pass-catchers to distribute the ball to, and Romeo Doubs poses the biggest threat to Chicago’s secondary.

Doubs has been Green Bay’s most impactful receiver this season. The former fourth-round pick leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards, with most of his damage being done on intermediate-to-deep routes. Doubs averages 13.2 yards per reception. Most convincingly, the ball was traveling in the air for 561 of his 724 receiving yards. He should have no problem slicing through Chicago’s pass coverage on deep passes.

Chicago’s secondary is consistently getting burned. They fielded the 11th-worst passing defense in the NFL, and looked gassed in the latter stages of the campaign. Over their last three games, opponents averaged a robust 266.3 passing yards per game, dragging their season-love average up to 227.2. Across that sample, the Bears allowed six different players to record at least 50 receiving yards, with all but one of those receivers eclipsing 20 yards on their game-long reception.

The last time these teams played, Doubs recorded 84 yards on five receptions and six targets. He should have no problem replicating those numbers in the playoffs. Conservative bettors will target the over on his receiving yards prop. We’re going a little more exotic and backing Doubs to reach at least 50 at Soldier Field.

Best Bet: Romeo Doubs to Record 50+ Receiving Yards +240

